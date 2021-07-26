IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 19 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Port Adelaide v Collingwood
Centre bounces: 27
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Travis Boak
|
79
|
82%
|
23
|
85%
|
Ollie Wines
|
100
|
77%
|
21
|
78%
|
Scott Lycett
|
79
|
70%
|
19
|
70%
|
Willem Drew
|
91
|
78%
|
19
|
70%
|
Karl Amon
|
94
|
86%
|
8
|
30%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
61
|
75%
|
8
|
30%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
85
|
85%
|
8
|
30%
|
Zak Butters
|
54
|
80%
|
1
|
4%
|
Connor Rozee
|
73
|
85%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 5 (5), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Riley Bonner 2 (2).
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
98
|
88%
|
25
|
93%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
93
|
87%
|
22
|
81%
|
Taylor Adams
|
101
|
69%
|
21
|
78%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
88
|
85%
|
16
|
59%
|
Finlay Macrae
|
71
|
68%
|
14
|
52%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
51
|
90%
|
4
|
15%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
23
|
10%
|
4
|
15%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
46
|
76%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 8 (5), Jack Madgen 2 (2), Trey Ruscoe 1 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1), Jack Crisp 1 (1).
Carlton v North Melbourne
Centre bounces: 33
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom De Koning
|
84
|
83%
|
27
|
82%
|
Sam Walsh
|
72
|
87%
|
27
|
82%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
88
|
89%
|
22
|
67%
|
Paddy Dow
|
77
|
81%
|
19
|
58%
|
Ed Curnow
|
82
|
89%
|
11
|
33%
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
43
|
79%
|
10
|
30%
|
Jack Silvagni
|
106
|
81%
|
6
|
18%
|
Sam Petrevski-Seton
|
73
|
68%
|
6
|
18%
|
Jack Martin
|
58
|
81%
|
2
|
6%
|
Zac Fisher
|
52
|
85%
|
2
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Jacob Weitering 3 (3), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Zac Williams 2 (1), Nic Newman 1 (1).
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
125
|
80%
|
29
|
88%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
89
|
88%
|
26
|
79%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
81
|
72%
|
20
|
61%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
115
|
81%
|
15
|
45%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
87
|
82%
|
15
|
45%
|
Will Phillips
|
55
|
55%
|
8
|
24%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
115
|
77%
|
7
|
21%
|
Tristan Xerri
|
28
|
73%
|
7
|
21%
|
Jed Anderson
|
70
|
83%
|
5
|
15%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 8 (8), Aaron Hall 3 (3).
Brisbane v Gold Coast
Centre bounces: 29
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
136
|
85%
|
25
|
86%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
97
|
82%
|
25
|
86%
|
Lachie Neale
|
76
|
79%
|
21
|
72%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
98
|
82%
|
13
|
45%
|
Deven Robertson
|
49
|
72%
|
12
|
41%
|
Zac Bailey
|
68
|
79%
|
7
|
24%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
92
|
83%
|
5
|
17%
|
Jarrod Berry
|
38
|
70%
|
4
|
14%
|
Tom Fullarton
|
58
|
75%
|
4
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 9 (8), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Touk Miller
|
127
|
88%
|
24
|
83%
|
Chris Burgess
|
50
|
79%
|
22
|
76%
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
142
|
71%
|
19
|
66%
|
Sam Flanders
|
52
|
76%
|
13
|
45%
|
Noah Anderson
|
64
|
59%
|
12
|
41%
|
Matt Rowell
|
73
|
69%
|
11
|
38%
|
Caleb Graham
|
34
|
77%
|
7
|
24%
|
Will Brodie
|
67
|
73%
|
5
|
17%
|
David Swallow
|
95
|
87%
|
3
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 11 (7), Jack Bowes 3 (3), Brayden Fiorini 1 (1), Jack Lukosius 1 (1), David Swallow 1 (0), Sam Collins 1 (0).
West Coast v St Kilda
Centre bounces: 30
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tim Kelly
|
90
|
82%
|
28
|
93%
|
Elliot Yeo
|
86
|
79%
|
27
|
90%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
79
|
67%
|
26
|
87%
|
Dom Sheed
|
106
|
84%
|
24
|
80%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
113
|
87%
|
7
|
23%
|
Xavier O'Neill
|
36
|
77%
|
3
|
10%
|
Oscar Allen
|
25
|
84%
|
2
|
7%
|
Jeremy McGovern
|
52
|
89%
|
2
|
7%
|
Mark Hutchings
|
38
|
77%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 3 (2), Jeremy McGovern 3 (1), Tom Coles 1 (1), Liam Duggan 1 (1).
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Steele
|
106
|
85%
|
25
|
83%
|
Paddy Ryder
|
63
|
66%
|
21
|
70%
|
Zak Jones
|
103
|
79%
|
21
|
70%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
83
|
79%
|
18
|
60%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
62
|
76%
|
13
|
43%
|
Brad Crouch
|
53
|
72%
|
12
|
40%
|
Paul Hunter
|
41
|
60%
|
9
|
30%
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
67
|
76%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 5 (3), Jack Sinclair 3 (2), Bradley Hill 2 (2).
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
Centre bounces: 26
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Max Gawn
|
119
|
89%
|
23
|
88%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
126
|
88%
|
20
|
77%
|
James Harmes
|
62
|
82%
|
20
|
77%
|
Christian Petracca
|
126
|
98%
|
19
|
73%
|
Jack Viney
|
94
|
78%
|
16
|
62%
|
James Jordon
|
42
|
64%
|
3
|
12%
|
Luke Jackson
|
49
|
66%
|
3
|
12%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Sale 1 (1), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tim English
|
86
|
89%
|
23
|
88%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
123
|
86%
|
22
|
85%
|
Jack Macrae
|
138
|
87%
|
21
|
81%
|
Bailey Smith
|
125
|
87%
|
19
|
73%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
92
|
87%
|
15
|
58%
|
Josh Schache
|
85
|
95%
|
3
|
12%
|
Caleb Daniel
|
128
|
88%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 8 (8), Caleb Daniel 1 (1), Taylor Duryea 1 (0).
Adelaide v Hawthorn
Centre bounces: 32
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
101
|
91%
|
29
|
91%
|
Rory Laird
|
142
|
75%
|
25
|
78%
|
Ben Keays
|
114
|
87%
|
25
|
78%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
96
|
76%
|
23
|
72%
|
Rory Sloane
|
72
|
80%
|
23
|
72%
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
87
|
83%
|
3
|
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Chayce Jones 2 (1), Billy Frampton 1 (1), Andrew McPherson 1 (1), Paul Seedsman 1 (1).
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
James Worpel
|
96
|
83%
|
21
|
66%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
104
|
86%
|
21
|
66%
|
Ned Reeves
|
64
|
69%
|
21
|
66%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
112
|
82%
|
19
|
59%
|
James Cousins
|
64
|
65%
|
15
|
47%
|
Chad Wingard
|
86
|
84%
|
12
|
38%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
92
|
83%
|
11
|
34%
|
Liam Shiels
|
54
|
80%
|
4
|
13%
|
Shaun Burgoyne
|
10
|
16%
|
4
|
13%
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwicke 3 (2), Lachlan Bramble 3 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1).
Sydney v Fremantle
Centre bounces: 26
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
99
|
79%
|
21
|
81%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
125
|
77%
|
20
|
77%
|
Luke Parker
|
110
|
82%
|
20
|
77%
|
George Hewett
|
68
|
81%
|
18
|
69%
|
James Rowbottom
|
65
|
59%
|
13
|
50%
|
Oliver Florent
|
95
|
91%
|
5
|
19%
|
Sam Reid
|
52
|
78%
|
5
|
19%
|
Errol Gulden
|
105
|
84%
|
1
|
4%
|
Tom Papley
|
79
|
90%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 4 (3).
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Caleb Serong
|
94
|
83%
|
23
|
88%
|
David Mundy
|
50
|
75%
|
19
|
73%
|
Lloyd Meek
|
45
|
79%
|
17
|
65%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
118
|
84%
|
13
|
50%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
39
|
41%
|
10
|
38%
|
Sean Darcy
|
93
|
85%
|
9
|
35%
|
Adam Cerra
|
129
|
88%
|
8
|
31%
|
Connor Blakely
|
35
|
35%
|
5
|
19%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (6), Nathan Wilson 4 (4), James Aish 1 (1), Brandon Walker 1 (0).
Geelong v Richmond
Centre bounces: 25
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
61
|
72%
|
20
|
80%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
117
|
74%
|
18
|
72%
|
Mark O'Connor
|
70
|
67%
|
16
|
64%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
118
|
74%
|
15
|
60%
|
Joel Selwood
|
29
|
48%
|
10
|
40%
|
Quinton Narkle
|
41
|
34%
|
8
|
32%
|
Sam Menegola
|
80
|
76%
|
5
|
20%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
72
|
85%
|
5
|
20%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
61
|
81%
|
3
|
12%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (4), Zach Tuohy 2 (2), Isaac Smith 2 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Shai Bolton
|
44
|
80%
|
19
|
76%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
80
|
69%
|
16
|
64%
|
Matthew Parker
|
80
|
87%
|
16
|
64%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
87
|
69%
|
16
|
64%
|
Mabior Chol
|
29
|
60%
|
9
|
36%
|
Shane Edwards
|
46
|
73%
|
7
|
28%
|
Jack Graham
|
62
|
82%
|
6
|
24%
|
Kane Lambert
|
56
|
83%
|
6
|
24%
|
Marlion Pickett
|
44
|
83%
|
5
|
20%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (4).
Essendon v GWS Giants
Centre bounces: 19
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sam Draper
|
54
|
77%
|
19
|
100%
|
Zach Merrett
|
64
|
86%
|
18
|
95%
|
Darcy Parish
|
69
|
84%
|
17
|
89%
|
Jake Stringer
|
63
|
73%
|
16
|
84%
|
Dylan Shiel
|
50
|
69%
|
4
|
21%
|
Will Snelling
|
92
|
89%
|
1
|
5%
|
Devon Smith
|
59
|
80%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7), Mason Redman 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (1).
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Josh Kelly
|
96
|
86%
|
18
|
95%
|
Shane Mumford
|
54
|
77%
|
18
|
95%
|
Brent Daniels
|
79
|
80%
|
15
|
79%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
54
|
78%
|
14
|
74%
|
Tom Green
|
100
|
70%
|
7
|
37%
|
Tim Taranto
|
67
|
83%
|
2
|
11%
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
27
|
61%
|
1
|
5%
|
Callan Ward
|
67
|
77%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Issac Cumming 6 (2), Lachie Whitfield 4 (3), Harry Perryman 1 (1).
