IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 19 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Port Adelaide v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 27

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Travis Boak

79

82%

23

85%

Ollie Wines

100

77%

21

78%

Scott Lycett

79

70%

19

70%

Willem Drew

91

78%

19

70%

Karl Amon

94

86%

8

30%

Sam Powell-Pepper

61

75%

8

30%

Peter Ladhams

85

85%

8

30%

Zak Butters

54

80%

1

4%

Connor Rozee

73

85%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 5 (5), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Riley Bonner 2 (2).

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Brodie Grundy

98

88%

25

93%

Jordan De Goey

93

87%

22

81%

Taylor Adams

101

69%

21

78%

Steele Sidebottom

88

85%

16

59%

Finlay Macrae

71

68%

14

52%

Jamie Elliott

51

90%

4

15%

Scott Pendlebury

23

10%

4

15%

Darcy Cameron

46

76%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 8 (5), Jack Madgen 2 (2), Trey Ruscoe 1 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1), Jack Crisp 1 (1).

Carlton v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 33

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Tom De Koning

84

83%

27

82%

Sam Walsh

72

87%

27

82%

Patrick Cripps

88

89%

22

67%

Paddy Dow

77

81%

19

58%

Ed Curnow

82

89%

11

33%

Matthew Kennedy

43

79%

10

30%

Jack Silvagni

106

81%

6

18%

Sam Petrevski-Seton

73

68%

6

18%

Jack Martin

58

81%

2

6%

Zac Fisher

52

85%

2

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jacob Weitering 3 (3), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Zac Williams 2 (1), Nic Newman 1 (1).

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

125

80%

29

88%

Todd Goldstein

89

88%

26

79%

Ben Cunnington

81

72%

20

61%

Tarryn Thomas

115

81%

15

45%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

87

82%

15

45%

Will Phillips

55

55%

8

24%

Jaidyn Stephenson

115

77%

7

21%

Tristan Xerri

28

73%

7

21%

Jed Anderson

70

83%

5

15%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 8 (8), Aaron Hall 3 (3).

Brisbane v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 29

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jarryd Lyons

136

85%

25

86%

Oscar McInerney

97

82%

25

86%

Lachie Neale

76

79%

21

72%

Dayne Zorko

98

82%

13

45%

Deven Robertson

49

72%

12

41%

Zac Bailey

68

79%

7

24%

Hugh McCluggage

92

83%

5

17%

Jarrod Berry

38

70%

4

14%

Tom Fullarton

58

75%

4

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 9 (8), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Touk Miller

127

88%

24

83%

Chris Burgess

50

79%

22

76%

Brayden Fiorini

142

71%

19

66%

Sam Flanders

52

76%

13

45%

Noah Anderson

64

59%

12

41%

Matt Rowell

73

69%

11

38%

Caleb Graham

34

77%

7

24%

Will Brodie

67

73%

5

17%

David Swallow

95

87%

3

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 11 (7), Jack Bowes 3 (3), Brayden Fiorini 1 (1), Jack Lukosius 1 (1), David Swallow 1 (0), Sam Collins 1 (0).

West Coast v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 30

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Tim Kelly

90

82%

28

93%

Elliot Yeo

86

79%

27

90%

Nic Naitanui

79

67%

26

87%

Dom Sheed

106

84%

24

80%

Andrew Gaff

113

87%

7

23%

Xavier O'Neill

36

77%

3

10%

Oscar Allen

25

84%

2

7%

Jeremy McGovern

52

89%

2

7%

Mark Hutchings

38

77%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 3 (2), Jeremy McGovern 3 (1), Tom Coles 1 (1), Liam Duggan 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jack Steele

106

85%

25

83%

Paddy Ryder

63

66%

21

70%

Zak Jones

103

79%

21

70%

Sebastian Ross

83

79%

18

60%

Luke Dunstan

62

76%

13

43%

Brad Crouch

53

72%

12

40%

Paul Hunter

41

60%

9

30%

Ryan Byrnes

67

76%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 5 (3), Jack Sinclair 3 (2), Bradley Hill 2 (2).

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 26

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Max Gawn

119

89%

23

88%

Clayton Oliver

126

88%

20

77%

James Harmes

62

82%

20

77%

Christian Petracca

126

98%

19

73%

Jack Viney

94

78%

16

62%

James Jordon

42

64%

3

12%

Luke Jackson

49

66%

3

12%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Sale 1 (1), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Tim English

86

89%

23

88%

Marcus Bontempelli

123

86%

22

85%

Jack Macrae

138

87%

21

81%

Bailey Smith

125

87%

19

73%

Tom Liberatore

92

87%

15

58%

Josh Schache

85

95%

3

12%

Caleb Daniel

128

88%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 8 (8), Caleb Daniel 1 (1), Taylor Duryea 1 (0).

Adelaide v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 32

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

101

91%

29

91%

Rory Laird

142

75%

25

78%

Ben Keays

114

87%

25

78%

Harry Schoenberg

96

76%

23

72%

Rory Sloane

72

80%

23

72%

Elliott Himmelberg

87

83%

3

9%

Kick-ins (play on): Chayce Jones 2 (1), Billy Frampton 1 (1), Andrew McPherson 1 (1), Paul Seedsman 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

James Worpel

96

83%

21

66%

Jaeger O'Meara

104

86%

21

66%

Ned Reeves

64

69%

21

66%

Tom Mitchell

112

82%

19

59%

James Cousins

64

65%

15

47%

Chad Wingard

86

84%

12

38%

Ben McEvoy

92

83%

11

34%

Liam Shiels

54

80%

4

13%

Shaun Burgoyne

10

16%

4

13%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwicke 3 (2), Lachlan Bramble 3 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1).

Sydney v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 26

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

99

79%

21

81%

Josh P. Kennedy

125

77%

20

77%

Luke Parker

110

82%

20

77%

George Hewett

68

81%

18

69%

James Rowbottom

65

59%

13

50%

Oliver Florent

95

91%

5

19%

Sam Reid

52

78%

5

19%

Errol Gulden

105

84%

1

4%

Tom Papley

79

90%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 4 (3).

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Caleb Serong

94

83%

23

88%

David Mundy

50

75%

19

73%

Lloyd Meek

45

79%

17

65%

Andrew Brayshaw

118

84%

13

50%

Nat Fyfe

39

41%

10

38%

Sean Darcy

93

85%

9

35%

Adam Cerra

129

88%

8

31%

Connor Blakely

35

35%

5

19%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (6), Nathan Wilson 4 (4), James Aish 1 (1), Brandon Walker 1 (0).

Geelong v Richmond

Centre bounces: 25

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Rhys Stanley

61

72%

20

80%

Cameron Guthrie

117

74%

18

72%

Mark O'Connor

70

67%

16

64%

Patrick Dangerfield

118

74%

15

60%

Joel Selwood

29

48%

10

40%

Quinton Narkle

41

34%

8

32%

Sam Menegola

80

76%

5

20%

Mark Blicavs

72

85%

5

20%

Brandan Parfitt

61

81%

3

12%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (4), Zach Tuohy 2 (2), Isaac Smith 2 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Shai Bolton

44

80%

19

76%

Toby Nankervis

80

69%

16

64%

Matthew Parker

80

87%

16

64%

Trent Cotchin

87

69%

16

64%

Mabior Chol

29

60%

9

36%

Shane Edwards

46

73%

7

28%

Jack Graham

62

82%

6

24%

Kane Lambert

56

83%

6

24%

Marlion Pickett

44

83%

5

20%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (4).

Essendon v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 19

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Sam Draper

54

77%

19

100%

Zach Merrett

64

86%

18

95%

Darcy Parish

69

84%

17

89%

Jake Stringer

63

73%

16

84%

Dylan Shiel

50

69%

4

21%

Will Snelling

92

89%

1

5%

Devon Smith

59

80%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7), Mason Redman 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (1).

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Josh Kelly

96

86%

18

95%

Shane Mumford

54

77%

18

95%

Brent Daniels

79

80%

15

79%

Jacob Hopper

54

78%

14

74%

Tom Green

100

70%

7

37%

Tim Taranto

67

83%

2

11%

Tanner Bruhn

27

61%

1

5%

Callan Ward

67

77%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Issac Cumming 6 (2), Lachie Whitfield 4 (3), Harry Perryman 1 (1).

