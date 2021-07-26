IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 19 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Port Adelaide v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 27

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Travis Boak 79 82% 23 85% Ollie Wines 100 77% 21 78% Scott Lycett 79 70% 19 70% Willem Drew 91 78% 19 70% Karl Amon 94 86% 8 30% Sam Powell-Pepper 61 75% 8 30% Peter Ladhams 85 85% 8 30% Zak Butters 54 80% 1 4% Connor Rozee 73 85% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 5 (5), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Riley Bonner 2 (2).

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Brodie Grundy 98 88% 25 93% Jordan De Goey 93 87% 22 81% Taylor Adams 101 69% 21 78% Steele Sidebottom 88 85% 16 59% Finlay Macrae 71 68% 14 52% Jamie Elliott 51 90% 4 15% Scott Pendlebury 23 10% 4 15% Darcy Cameron 46 76% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 8 (5), Jack Madgen 2 (2), Trey Ruscoe 1 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1), Jack Crisp 1 (1).

Carlton v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 33

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Tom De Koning 84 83% 27 82% Sam Walsh 72 87% 27 82% Patrick Cripps 88 89% 22 67% Paddy Dow 77 81% 19 58% Ed Curnow 82 89% 11 33% Matthew Kennedy 43 79% 10 30% Jack Silvagni 106 81% 6 18% Sam Petrevski-Seton 73 68% 6 18% Jack Martin 58 81% 2 6% Zac Fisher 52 85% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jacob Weitering 3 (3), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Zac Williams 2 (1), Nic Newman 1 (1).

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 125 80% 29 88% Todd Goldstein 89 88% 26 79% Ben Cunnington 81 72% 20 61% Tarryn Thomas 115 81% 15 45% Luke Davies-Uniacke 87 82% 15 45% Will Phillips 55 55% 8 24% Jaidyn Stephenson 115 77% 7 21% Tristan Xerri 28 73% 7 21% Jed Anderson 70 83% 5 15%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 8 (8), Aaron Hall 3 (3).

Brisbane v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 29

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jarryd Lyons 136 85% 25 86% Oscar McInerney 97 82% 25 86% Lachie Neale 76 79% 21 72% Dayne Zorko 98 82% 13 45% Deven Robertson 49 72% 12 41% Zac Bailey 68 79% 7 24% Hugh McCluggage 92 83% 5 17% Jarrod Berry 38 70% 4 14% Tom Fullarton 58 75% 4 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 9 (8), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Touk Miller 127 88% 24 83% Chris Burgess 50 79% 22 76% Brayden Fiorini 142 71% 19 66% Sam Flanders 52 76% 13 45% Noah Anderson 64 59% 12 41% Matt Rowell 73 69% 11 38% Caleb Graham 34 77% 7 24% Will Brodie 67 73% 5 17% David Swallow 95 87% 3 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 11 (7), Jack Bowes 3 (3), Brayden Fiorini 1 (1), Jack Lukosius 1 (1), David Swallow 1 (0), Sam Collins 1 (0).

West Coast v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 30

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Tim Kelly 90 82% 28 93% Elliot Yeo 86 79% 27 90% Nic Naitanui 79 67% 26 87% Dom Sheed 106 84% 24 80% Andrew Gaff 113 87% 7 23% Xavier O'Neill 36 77% 3 10% Oscar Allen 25 84% 2 7% Jeremy McGovern 52 89% 2 7% Mark Hutchings 38 77% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 3 (2), Jeremy McGovern 3 (1), Tom Coles 1 (1), Liam Duggan 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jack Steele 106 85% 25 83% Paddy Ryder 63 66% 21 70% Zak Jones 103 79% 21 70% Sebastian Ross 83 79% 18 60% Luke Dunstan 62 76% 13 43% Brad Crouch 53 72% 12 40% Paul Hunter 41 60% 9 30% Ryan Byrnes 67 76% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 5 (3), Jack Sinclair 3 (2), Bradley Hill 2 (2).

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 26

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Max Gawn 119 89% 23 88% Clayton Oliver 126 88% 20 77% James Harmes 62 82% 20 77% Christian Petracca 126 98% 19 73% Jack Viney 94 78% 16 62% James Jordon 42 64% 3 12% Luke Jackson 49 66% 3 12%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Sale 1 (1), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Tim English 86 89% 23 88% Marcus Bontempelli 123 86% 22 85% Jack Macrae 138 87% 21 81% Bailey Smith 125 87% 19 73% Tom Liberatore 92 87% 15 58% Josh Schache 85 95% 3 12% Caleb Daniel 128 88% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 8 (8), Caleb Daniel 1 (1), Taylor Duryea 1 (0).

Adelaide v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 32

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 101 91% 29 91% Rory Laird 142 75% 25 78% Ben Keays 114 87% 25 78% Harry Schoenberg 96 76% 23 72% Rory Sloane 72 80% 23 72% Elliott Himmelberg 87 83% 3 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Chayce Jones 2 (1), Billy Frampton 1 (1), Andrew McPherson 1 (1), Paul Seedsman 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% James Worpel 96 83% 21 66% Jaeger O'Meara 104 86% 21 66% Ned Reeves 64 69% 21 66% Tom Mitchell 112 82% 19 59% James Cousins 64 65% 15 47% Chad Wingard 86 84% 12 38% Ben McEvoy 92 83% 11 34% Liam Shiels 54 80% 4 13% Shaun Burgoyne 10 16% 4 13%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwicke 3 (2), Lachlan Bramble 3 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1).

Sydney v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 26

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 99 79% 21 81% Josh P. Kennedy 125 77% 20 77% Luke Parker 110 82% 20 77% George Hewett 68 81% 18 69% James Rowbottom 65 59% 13 50% Oliver Florent 95 91% 5 19% Sam Reid 52 78% 5 19% Errol Gulden 105 84% 1 4% Tom Papley 79 90% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 4 (3).

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Caleb Serong 94 83% 23 88% David Mundy 50 75% 19 73% Lloyd Meek 45 79% 17 65% Andrew Brayshaw 118 84% 13 50% Nat Fyfe 39 41% 10 38% Sean Darcy 93 85% 9 35% Adam Cerra 129 88% 8 31% Connor Blakely 35 35% 5 19%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (6), Nathan Wilson 4 (4), James Aish 1 (1), Brandon Walker 1 (0).

Geelong v Richmond

Centre bounces: 25

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Rhys Stanley 61 72% 20 80% Cameron Guthrie 117 74% 18 72% Mark O'Connor 70 67% 16 64% Patrick Dangerfield 118 74% 15 60% Joel Selwood 29 48% 10 40% Quinton Narkle 41 34% 8 32% Sam Menegola 80 76% 5 20% Mark Blicavs 72 85% 5 20% Brandan Parfitt 61 81% 3 12%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (4), Zach Tuohy 2 (2), Isaac Smith 2 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Shai Bolton 44 80% 19 76% Toby Nankervis 80 69% 16 64% Matthew Parker 80 87% 16 64% Trent Cotchin 87 69% 16 64% Mabior Chol 29 60% 9 36% Shane Edwards 46 73% 7 28% Jack Graham 62 82% 6 24% Kane Lambert 56 83% 6 24% Marlion Pickett 44 83% 5 20%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (4).

Essendon v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 19

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Sam Draper 54 77% 19 100% Zach Merrett 64 86% 18 95% Darcy Parish 69 84% 17 89% Jake Stringer 63 73% 16 84% Dylan Shiel 50 69% 4 21% Will Snelling 92 89% 1 5% Devon Smith 59 80% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7), Mason Redman 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (1).

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Josh Kelly 96 86% 18 95% Shane Mumford 54 77% 18 95% Brent Daniels 79 80% 15 79% Jacob Hopper 54 78% 14 74% Tom Green 100 70% 7 37% Tim Taranto 67 83% 2 11% Tanner Bruhn 27 61% 1 5% Callan Ward 67 77% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Issac Cumming 6 (2), Lachie Whitfield 4 (3), Harry Perryman 1 (1).

