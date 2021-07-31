AFTER seemingly separating itself from the pack of teams fighting for a finals spot, West Coast has fallen right back in the mix to miss September action after losing in stunning fashion to Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday.

The Magpies had eight goals on the board before Jamie Cripps slotted the Eagles' first late in the second quarter, and they only had one more on the board by three-quarter time on the way to the 14.6 (90) to 6.9 (45) result.

As good as Collingwood was, it was West Coast's inability to lift to the contest till way too late that surprised the most, especially with so much on the line.

A win would have as good as sealed a top-eight finish for the Eagles, but with a final three games including clashes against Melbourne, Fremantle and Brisbane, they will need to lift their output markedly if they want to extend their season past round 23.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ginnivan launches from 50 for first AFL goal Jack Ginnivan has kicked through his first AFL goal with this impressive long range effort

Finals may be off the agenda for the Pies, but their fans will have taken plenty of encouragement away from the match - even though none were at the MCG to watch it live.

More to come

COLLINGWOOD 4.1 10.1 11.4 14.6 (90)

WEST COAST 0.4 1.5 2.7 6.9 (45)

GOALS

Collingwood: Elliott 2, Mihocek 2, Bianco 2, Cameron, Ginnivan, Grundy, Hoskin-Elliott, Noble, Quaynor, Sidebottom, Thomas

West Coast: Cripps 2, Darling, Kennedy, Sheed, Yeo