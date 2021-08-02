ESSENDON will be without captain Dyson Heppell and youngster Kyle Langford after the pair were injured during the Bombers' game against Sydney on Sunday.

Langford suffered hamstring strain and is expected to miss the next three weeks, while Heppell broke his left thumb but is only expected to miss a week.

Heppell previously injured a thumb in July.

General manager of football Josh Mahoney said the pair played out the game despite the injuries.

"Scans today have confirmed a minor hamstring strain for Kyle. We're disappointed to be without him for a period of time, particularly given he had just returned from a similar strain after completing a thorough rehab program and performed very well yesterday," Mahoney told the club's website.

"Dyson played on yesterday with that broken thumb and he went for scans this morning which confirmed a fracture. He has undergone surgery this afternoon and he will likely miss this week but we will wait and see how this progresses over the coming days.

"In pleasing news, Jayden Laverde has been cleared of serious damage to his shoulder and will be a test for selection this weekend."