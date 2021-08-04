Dogs console Lin Jong after his serious hamstring injury against the Giants in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BELOVED Western Bulldogs midfielder Lin Jong has retired after yet another season ruined by injury.

Jong, 28, has managed just 65 games across his 10 seasons at the club, with only four of those coming in the past three seasons.

He played just one game this season - in round six, against the Giants - in which he suffered a significant hamstring injury that ultimately ended his year and his career.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

Jong played in two VFL premierships with Footscray, in 2014 and 2016, and won the Norm Goss Medal as best afield in the 2016 VFL decider.

Footscray's Lin Jong with the Norm Goss Medal for best afield in the 2016 VFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite his continual injury setbacks, Jong said he felt fortunate to have spent a decade at the top level.

"I've come a long way as a person and a footballer in that time and I'm really proud of everything I've achieved," he said.

"There have been some injury setbacks, but I wouldn't have my journey any other way.

"I'm grateful to everyone who has supported me across the years – all my teammates and coaches, the medical staff, trainers and our Bulldogs fans. And to my family and close friends who have been with me every step of the journey.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what the rest of the season holds for us and am excited about stepping into the next chapter of my life."