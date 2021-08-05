Shai Bolton celebrates a goal during the round 12 match between Essendon and Richmond at Optus Stadium on June 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

DUAL premiership hero Shai Bolton has re-signed with Richmond for a further two years.

The new deal for the 22yo will tie him to the club until the end of 2023.

Bolton has been a shining light in a disappointing season for the reigning premier. He's averaged 20 disposals and over a goal per game, and also took one of the all-time great marks during Richmond's R8 clash with Geelong (watch it in the player below).

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Shai's staggering MOTY contender is an absolute classic Shai Bolton heaves himself on top of Mark Blicavs for an unbelievable Mark of the Year contender

Bolton, originally from Western Australia, was Richmond's first pick at the 2016 NAB AFL Draft (pick No. 29 overall).

There had been some speculation that he could return home but Richmond was always confident of keeping the young dynamo (watch Trade Desk in the player below).



Bolton said: I have been so excited to be staying here (because) I love all the boys ... We have got a very good Indigenous culture at Richmond as well, and I think it is getting even better ... The playing group, in general, we all have a brotherhood.

"We take football seriously, but it is kind of a different thing at Richmond, where we have a tight group and have fun with each other. We make football fun and that is why I like it at Richmond."