PORT Adelaide has slammed a faceless troll who created a social media account just to racially abuse defender Aliir Aliir.

Shortly after his best-on-field effort in the Power's four-point Showdown win over Adelaide, Aliir was subject to the racist social media attack.

The Power released a statement on Sunday condemning the post.

"There is nothing brave or courageous about using social media to racially abuse or personally vilify a player," Port said.

"Racism is divisive and hurtful and has no place in our game or in society more broadly. It has to stop.

"We will continue to challenge and report racism. There is simply no room for it online, in the stands or in our homes. We need to be better."

The incident comes just days after Adelaide forward Taylor Walker agreed to a six-match ban and a $20,000 fine for the racist comment he made against North Adelaide player Robbie Young at a SANFL game.

The racial slur was reported by a Crows official, with Walker later apologising for his comment.

Walker's former Adelaide teammate, Carlton forward Eddie Betts, drew the Aboriginal flag and wrote 'no room for racism' on tape around his left wrist for the Blues' game against Gold Coast on Saturday.

"I spoke to him (Betts) yesterday and he said he felt really good about the game, he was excited to be back out there," Blues coach David Teague said after the match.

"But I do have no doubt that not only Eddie but for a lot of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, they'd be hurt by that (the Walker incident).

"We need to as a nation, as a football community, we need to keep educating and keep looking to improve and get better around racism because it's not an acceptable level and we need to continue calling it out."