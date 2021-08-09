Tom Lynch after the round four match between the Kangaroos and theCrows at Marvel Stadium on April 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will part ways with Tom Lynch at the end of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season after not offering the experienced forward a new contract.

The 30-year-old has been an important part of the Crows' forward line since arriving from St Kilda before the 2012 season.

Lynch enjoyed his best seasons when Adelaide were in deep finals contention between 2015 and 2017 but has kicked just six goals in eight games this year.

He booted 42 goals in 2016 and finished with a career-high 10-goal haul during a game against GWS in 2013.

Tom Lynch celebrates his big bag of goals with teammate Scott Thompson after the 2013 clash with GWS. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks hailed the contribution Lynch has made as a member of the Crows' leadership group during the past five years.

"Tom has been described as 'The Connector' and it is a good description of the influence that he has had on and off the field, which has been significant," Nicks said.

Lynch said he was hoping to add to his 161 career games before the end of the season and would soon decide if he is to try and play on a different club next year or retire.