ROUND two begins with two huge matches as Hawthorn hosts a depleted Sydney on Thursday night, before Adelaide takes on the Western Bulldogs on Friday evening.
Both the Crows and Dogs are in good touch early in the season, with the match dividing our experts down the middle. Meanwhile, the Swans' injury woes have given the Hawks the edge in their battle at the MCG.
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Damian Barrett and Sarah Black have joined Nathan Schmook on top of the leaderboard after correctly tipping seven winners each last week.
Check out the R2 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Hawthorn - seven points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 10
SARAH BLACK
Sydney - 14 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 10
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Hawthorn - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 10
GEMMA BASTIANI
Sydney - three points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 9
MICHAEL WHITING
Hawthorn - 25 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 9
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Hawthorn - nine points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 8
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney - one point
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 8
CALLUM TWOMEY
Hawthorn - 21 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 8
CHAD WINGARD
Hawthorn - 21 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 8
NAT EDWARDS
Hawthorn - six points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 7
JOEL PETERSON
Hawthorn - 14 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 7
JOSH GABELICH
Hawthorn - 12 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 6
TOTALS
Hawthorn 9-3 Sydney
Adelaide 6-6 Western Bulldogs
Richmond 0-12 Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 St Kilda
Fremantle 12-0 Melbourne
Port Adelaide 12-0 Essendon
West Coast 1-11 North Melbourne
Byes: Brisbane, Collingwood, Carlton, Geelong