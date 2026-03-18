Our footy experts have made the call on round two

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ROUND two begins with two huge matches as Hawthorn hosts a depleted Sydney on Thursday night, before Adelaide takes on the Western Bulldogs on Friday evening.

Both the Crows and Dogs are in good touch early in the season, with the match dividing our experts down the middle. Meanwhile, the Swans' injury woes have given the Hawks the edge in their battle at the MCG.

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Damian Barrett and Sarah Black have joined Nathan Schmook on top of the leaderboard after correctly tipping seven winners each last week.

Check out the R2 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Hawthorn - seven points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 10

SARAH BLACK

Sydney - 14 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 10

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 10

GEMMA BASTIANI

Sydney - three points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 9

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn - 25 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 9

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - nine points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 8

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney - one point

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 8

CALLUM TWOMEY

Hawthorn - 21 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 8

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 21 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 8

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - six points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 7

JOEL PETERSON

Hawthorn - 14 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 7

JOSH GABELICH

Hawthorn - 12 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 6

TOTALS

Hawthorn 9-3 Sydney

Adelaide 6-6 Western Bulldogs

Richmond 0-12 Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 St Kilda

Fremantle 12-0 Melbourne

Port Adelaide 12-0 Essendon

West Coast 1-11 North Melbourne

Byes: Brisbane, Collingwood, Carlton, Geelong