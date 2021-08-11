MITCH Cleary is guaranteed to go into the last round of the home and away season with a one-point buffer after he and Nat Edwards picked the same teams to win this week.

Further down the leaderboard, Daisy Pearce has gone out on a limb by tipping Hawthorn to upset the Western Bulldogs, while Kane Cornes is rolling the dice on Gold Coast to shut down Essendon.

In what looks like a fairly straightforward week on paper, our experts are all in agreement on six teams, while the Tigers are expected to get the chocolates over the Giants at Marvel Stadium.

See who else our experts tipped in round 22 below.

MITCH CLEARY

Richmond – 11 points 
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane 
Sydney 
Melbourne
Essendon 
West Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 120

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - seven points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 119

KANE CORNES

Richmond – 16 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 
Geelong 
Brisbane 
Sydney
Melbourne
Gold Coast 
West Coast

Last week: 4
Total: 117

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Greater Western Sydney - 10 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 4
Total: 117

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond – eight points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney 
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 4
Total: 115

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond - 12 points
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide 
Geelong 
Brisbane 
Sydney 
Melbourne 
Essendon 
West Coast

Last week: 4
Total: 114

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 13 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Gold Coast
West Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 113

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Greater Western Sydney - 12 points 
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane 
Sydney
Melbourne 
Essendon
West Coast 

Last week: 3
Total: 111

DAMIAN BARRETT

Greater Western Sydney – 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 4
Total: 110

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – four points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 4
Total: 108

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 16 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 108

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Richmond - 19 points 
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 4
Total: 106

TOTALS

Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Richmond
Hawthorn 1-11 Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 12-0 Carlton
Geelong 12-0 St Kilda
Brisbane 12-0 Collingwood
North Melbourne 0-12 Sydney
Melbourne 12-0 Adelaide
Gold Coast 2-10 Essendon
Fremantle 0-12 West Coast

