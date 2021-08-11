Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

MITCH Cleary is guaranteed to go into the last round of the home and away season with a one-point buffer after he and Nat Edwards picked the same teams to win this week.

Further down the leaderboard, Daisy Pearce has gone out on a limb by tipping Hawthorn to upset the Western Bulldogs, while Kane Cornes is rolling the dice on Gold Coast to shut down Essendon.

In what looks like a fairly straightforward week on paper, our experts are all in agreement on six teams, while the Tigers are expected to get the chocolates over the Giants at Marvel Stadium.

See who else our experts tipped in round 22 below.

MITCH CLEARY

Richmond – 11 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 120

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - seven points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 119

KANE CORNES

Richmond – 16 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Gold Coast

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 117

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Greater Western Sydney - 10 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 117

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond – eight points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 115

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond - 12 points

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 114

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 13 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Gold Coast

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 113

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Greater Western Sydney - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 111

DAMIAN BARRETT

Greater Western Sydney – 19 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 110

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – four points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 108

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 16 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 108

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Richmond - 19 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 106

TOTALS

Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Richmond

Hawthorn 1-11 Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide 12-0 Carlton

Geelong 12-0 St Kilda

Brisbane 12-0 Collingwood

North Melbourne 0-12 Sydney

Melbourne 12-0 Adelaide

Gold Coast 2-10 Essendon

Fremantle 0-12 West Coast