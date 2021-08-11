MITCH Cleary is guaranteed to go into the last round of the home and away season with a one-point buffer after he and Nat Edwards picked the same teams to win this week.
Further down the leaderboard, Daisy Pearce has gone out on a limb by tipping Hawthorn to upset the Western Bulldogs, while Kane Cornes is rolling the dice on Gold Coast to shut down Essendon.
In what looks like a fairly straightforward week on paper, our experts are all in agreement on six teams, while the Tigers are expected to get the chocolates over the Giants at Marvel Stadium.
See who else our experts tipped in round 22 below.
MITCH CLEARY
Richmond – 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 120
NAT EDWARDS
Richmond - seven points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 119
KANE CORNES
Richmond – 16 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Gold Coast
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 117
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Greater Western Sydney - 10 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 117
MATTHEW LLOYD
Richmond – eight points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 115
DAISY PEARCE
Richmond - 12 points
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 114
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond – 13 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Gold Coast
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 113
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Greater Western Sydney - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 111
DAMIAN BARRETT
Greater Western Sydney – 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 110
SARAH BLACK
Richmond – four points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 108
CALLUM TWOMEY
Richmond - 16 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 108
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Richmond - 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 106
TOTALS
Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Richmond
Hawthorn 1-11 Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 12-0 Carlton
Geelong 12-0 St Kilda
Brisbane 12-0 Collingwood
North Melbourne 0-12 Sydney
Melbourne 12-0 Adelaide
Gold Coast 2-10 Essendon
Fremantle 0-12 West Coast