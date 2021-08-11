Melbourne's Jayden Hunt is seen on crutches after the round 21, 2021 game against West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE defender Jayden Hunt will be sidelined for a month with an ankle injury.

Hunt underwent surgery after sustaining the injury during Monday night's game against West Coast.

With Melbourne locked in to make finals, Hunt's four-week prognosis could mean he plays again in 2021.

Melbourne's general manager of Football Performance, Alan Richardson, said Hunt would be missed.

"It's obviously disappointing for 'Hunty'," Richardson said.

"It'll give someone else an opportunity, but we know what Hunty provides in terms of his run and carry."

Key forward Tom McDonald is a chance to play in round 22 after being a late withdrawal from Monday night's game with a back issue.

His progress will be monitored by the club during the week, while Mitch Brown will face a test during the week on his quest to return from a heel injury.