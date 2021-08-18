Brad Lloyd, Nic Newman, David Teague and Matt Kennedy during the Blues-Dockers clash in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has sounded out Carlton football boss Brad Lloyd about a senior management position amid the ongoing uncertainty at the Blues.

Lloyd met with Pies football director Paul Licuria for a walk meeting on Monday morning in Carlton which included a discussion about a vacant role in the Pies' list management team.

Along with contracted coach David Teague, Lloyd's future at the Blues remains clouded as the club's board presides over the external review of the football department launched by new president Luke Sayers in June. Its findings are expected to be released in coming days.

Underlining the disarray that has taken place in subsequent months, Lloyd had previously been meeting with future assistant coaching candidates for 2022.

Now, as the Blues prepare for their final game of the season on Saturday against GWS, Lloyd's own position remains unclear, along with other football department staff including the club's current assistant coaches.

Teague last week stated the ongoing review had created a restless environment in the second half of the season.

David Teague at Carlton training on August 17, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Licuria has held a hands-on role in the Pies' search to replace Nathan Buckley in recent months and has worked closely with head of football Graham Wright on the make-up of the rest of the football department.

The Pies have a position available in their list management team after the departure of Troy Selwood, who left his dual list management/recruiting role due to personal reasons last month.

Derek Hine will remain in charge of recruiting with the new opening expected to entail specifics around managing the club's Total Player Payments (TPP) which crashed last year, prompting the Pies to trade Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson and Tom Phillips to new clubs in a fire sale.

Lloyd holds a strong background in list management having worked player agent from 2001-2008 before moving to Fremantle as its head of list management and player personnel between 2008-2018.

Lloyd also holds a pre-existing relationship with Licuria, while the pair crossed paths when Lloyd captained Williamstown in the early 2000s when the VFL club held an alignment with Licuria's Pies.

Sayers officially took the reins from outgoing president Mark LoGiudice on Wednesday and issued a statement to members indicating the external review was in its final stages.

Mark LoGiudice during Carlton's team photo shoot in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

"For this reason, on 8 June, we commenced an independent review of our Football Department. This review was commissioned on the basis that as a football club, we are not satisfied with our on-field performance and we owe it to our members and supporters to conduct a process to ensure the necessary improvements are made," Sayers said.

"The independent, external panel last week provided an update to me, to the Board and to CEO Cain Liddle. This process is now reaching its final stages and I assure you we will not be making any public comment until we have directly communicated with you, our members.

"This will include providing you with the summarised findings of the review that I know members have a deep and justified interest in."

The Blues will also need to boost their board of directors with football director Chris Judd largely absent this season in his final year on the board.

Sayers, the former CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Australia and now executive chairman of investment and advisory company 'Sayers', has been a director on the Blues' board since 2012.