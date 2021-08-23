CARLTON says it will not be rushed into a decision on the future of senior coach David Teague, with the club adamant "external expectations or pressure" will have no impact on its final call.

Teague said after Saturday night's defeat to Greater Western Sydney that he expected to find out the results of an external review into the club's football department on Monday and conceded "it doesn't look like it's going to go in my favour".

However, the Blues board instead wants to include Teague and key members of the football department in a consultation process that will begin this week and is expected to feature ongoing meetings.

In a letter sent to Carlton members on Monday morning, new president Luke Sayers detailed the next steps of the review process after panel members Geoff Walsh, Matthew Pavlich and Graham Lowe delivered their findings to him, the board and CEO Cain Liddle a fortnight ago.

"With our AFL season complete, our club is now in a position to fully brief the senior leaders of the football department on the review findings," Sayers said.

Carlton Football Club president Luke Sayers in 2021. Picture: carltonfc.com.au

"This process will commence this week and will involve consultation between the board and football department regarding the recommendations provided.

"The club will take the necessary time required to absorb this review and any outcomes or decisions will be made on the timeframe that is in the best interest of the club, not based on external expectations or pressure.



"As always, I remain committed to continue being open and transparent with our members and supporters regarding any outcomes and decisions that will arise out of this review, including the summarised findings, and as such, once this process is complete, our members will be the first to know."

The media has gathered at Ikon Park today where Teague, his manager Liam Pickering, Liddle and Sayers have all been sighted.