UNDER-FIRE Carlton coach David Teague believes he will have an answer about his coaching future on Monday, but isn't expecting it to be positive.

Teague cut a defiant figure in what was likely to be his final post-match press conference as Carlton coach, signing off with a double peace sign, a "take care", and a throwaway comment he was likely to see journalists again on Monday.

"I think it's going to be Monday. I had a chat this week and they said after the game they'll get together, the board, and have a look at that," Teague said.

"I've been very lucky, the support – I know I mentioned the other day I haven't had the support of people from within the footy club, but what I do want to do is take the opportunity to thank people that have supported me.

"My family and friends have been amazing, the number of people who I've connected with over the journey of coaching at other clubs, 13 years of coaching, but people I haven't connected with have reached out to me.

"When you've got guys like (Alastair) Clarkson, (Damien) Hardwick, (Chris) Fagan, (Mick) Malthouse mentioning that I'm doing an okay job or 'tracking normally', it does give you a bit of confidence.

"I understand the club will make a decision. Let's be honest, it doesn't look like it's going to go in my favour, but in terms of what I've done and what I've been able to control, I know who I am, I know the way I've done it and I'm really happy with it."

Teague said he was proud of the playing group and said the leadership was shifting to the likes of Jacob Weitering, Sam Walsh and Harry McKay.

"We've got to get better, it's simple, particularly around our stoppage work and our defence, but even our ball use and some of our decision-making with the ball, we've got a lot to work on," Teague said.

"Do I believe in this group? I know where you're going with the next question, I absolutely believe in this group. I think they'll be a very good side.

"I think they've got the ability, if they get all the players back and get some cohesion together, to be right up there in the top four next year."

Carlton lost its final game of the season in a gritty performance against finals-bound GWS, going down by 14 points.

Giants coach Leon Cameron was thrilled his mix of young and experienced players had qualified for September after so long on the road, but warned there was serious competition for spots.

Skipper Stephen Coniglio returned from two weeks on the sidelines with a toe injury as medi-sub, coming on in the final quarter for Xavier O'Halloran (calf tightness).

Toby Greene, who has been acting skipper in Coniglio's absence earlier this year, tossed the coin at the start of the game.

"We thought we could win both ways on this. Last week, we thought he'd be struggling to play again this year, but he got 50 minutes of (scratch match) footy last Saturday," Cameron said of Coniglio.

"So he's probably at about 85 per cent, and we had contingency plans in place if he did come on early and had to play 75 minutes.

"He'll play another 70 minutes tomorrow against Essendon in a practice match, so hopefully that'll round him out for finals footy.

"If he's right, he's right, and we'll definitely take him for finals footy. He's experienced, he's been around for nine years, so we'll deal with that next week, but we have to get through tomorrow first."

Cameron confirmed out-of-favour veteran defender Phil Davis and returning ruck Braydon Preuss will also play in the scratch match.