GET READY for fresh faces to pack out this year's Therabody AFL All-Australian side, with AFL.com.au reporters predicting that half of the final team could be filled by first-time representatives.

Eight AFL.com.au reporters across four states voted on their All-Australian teams after the 40-man squad was revealed on Monday night, with 11 players tipped to receive their first ever blazers later this week.

Melbourne dominates the AFL.com.au team, with six of the seven Demons selected in the 40-man squad predicted to make the final side. They include ruckman Max Gawn, defensive trio Steven May, Jake Lever and Christian Salem, and midfield duo Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca.

>> CHECK OUT OUR FULL TEAM BELOW

Gawn is selected as the starting ruckman, narrowly edging West Coast star Nic Naitanui, who claims a place on the bench. Gawn is also named vice-captain, behind superstar Marcus Bontempelli.

Max Gawn and Nic Naitanui in battle in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Bulldogs skipper was tipped by five of eight reporters to be named captain of the All-Australian team for the first time, joining defender Bailey Dale as one of two Dogs players to make the team.

Brisbane has three players make the AFL.com.au side (Daniel Rich, Charlie Cameron and Hugh McCluggage), while Carlton has also been tipped to win three representatives (Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering and Harry McKay) despite its lowly finish on the ladder.

A total of 11 clubs are represented in the AFL.com.au team, with only six players named to make successive sides after also being selected as All-Australians last year (Bontempelli, Tom Hawkins, Naitanui, Petracca, Jack Steele and Gawn).

Only 12 players were voted into every one of the eight reporters' teams. They include Tom Stewart, Ollie Wines, Toby Greene, Jake Stringer, Lever, May, Rich, Bontempelli, Petracca, Oliver, Hawkins, McKay. Walsh and Touk Miller were selected to play on the wings.