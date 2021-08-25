Alastair Clarkson and Damien Hardwick embrace after Hawthorn and Richmond play out a draw in R23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ALASTAIR Clarkson will not coach an AFL club in 2022.

Despite widespread demand across the AFL for the four-time premiership mastermind, Clarkson's manager James Henderson confirmed on Wednesday that his client would take time out next year as he weighs up his next move.

Henderson added that Clarkson had received approaches from some clubs during the week, but he had been unwilling to advance any of those discussions.

Collingwood is looking for a replacement for Nathan Buckley, while Carlton was expected to sack David Teague if Clarkson wanted the Blues job.

But Henderson officially ruled the 53-year-old out of landing at another club next season.

Alastair Clarkson and Sam Mitchell face the media on July 30, 2021. Picture: Screenshot

"He is fully committed to taking the year off to spend time with his family and to undertake further study and personal development opportunities," the manager said in a statement.

Clarkson has been in hot demand since his exit from the Hawks after 17 years was announced in July.

Despite always indicating he would take a break next year, there was a belief among those who knew Clarkson best that he would struggle to be out of the competitive AFL environment for too long.

Clarkson coached his final game at Hawthorn last Saturday, a year earlier than initially planned after the Hawks' botched succession plan to Sam Mitchell.

Teague expected to learn his fate as Carlton coach on Monday, and was all but resigned to losing his job, but the Blues are yet to make a call on the 40-year-old.

New Carlton president Luke Sayers the board would take their time to absorb the findings of an independent review into the football department and would not be rushed into announcing any changes.

-with AAP