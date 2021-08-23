CARLTON has parted ways with assistant Brent Stanton, though no decision is expected to be made on the future of senior coach David Teague on Monday as the club continues to process the findings of its external review.

Stanton, a member of Carlton's coaching panel since 2017, spent this season as the club's midfield and transition coach. He becomes the second assistant to leave in the wake of the review being launched, after John Barker departed in June.

More could follow, with football boss Brad Lloyd and fellow line coaches Cameron Bruce and Dale Amos also expected to find themselves under pressure as a result of the club's dramatic football department overhaul.

However, the future of Teague remains unknown, despite the Blues coach saying after Saturday night's defeat to Greater Western Sydney that he expected to find out the results of the club's review on Monday.

Teague conceded "it doesn't look like it's going to go in my favour". But, having arrived at Ikon Park alongside review panel member Geoff Walsh and club CEO Cain Liddle, no decision has yet been made.

The Blues board instead wants to include Teague and key members of the football department in a consultation process that will begin this week and is expected to feature ongoing meetings.

In a letter sent to Carlton members on Monday, new president Luke Sayers detailed the next steps of the review process after Walsh and fellow panel members Matthew Pavlich and Graham Lowe delivered their findings to him, the board and Liddle a fortnight ago.

Carlton Football Club president Luke Sayers in 2021. Picture: carltonfc.com.au

"With our AFL season complete, our club is now in a position to fully brief the senior leaders of the football department on the review findings," Sayers said.

"This process will commence this week and will involve consultation between the board and football department regarding the recommendations provided.

"The club will take the necessary time required to absorb this review and any outcomes or decisions will be made on the timeframe that is in the best interest of the club, not based on external expectations or pressure.

"As always, I remain committed to continue being open and transparent with our members and supporters regarding any outcomes and decisions that will arise out of this review, including the summarised findings, and as such, once this process is complete, our members will be the first to know."