Luke Dunstan fires off a handball in St Kilda's clash with Carlton in R20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast will explore the prospect of recruiting Luke Dunstan after he and St Kilda mutually agreed it was time for a fresh start.

The unrestricted free agent was told he wasn't going to be offered a new deal immediately at the Saints and that it was best he looked elsewhere to continue his AFL career.

It comes after St Kilda veteran James Frawley officially called time on Wednesday after managing two games during an injury-riddled 2021 campaign.

Dunstan's departure comes despite an impressive 11-game stretch in the second half of the season where he averaged 26 disposals before he was dropped for the final match of the season.

While it was discussed that he may have been offered a one-year deal later in the off-season, both parties came to the realisation it was best to go their separate ways.

The 26-year-old had grown tired of consistently being on the fringe at the Saints after the recruitment of Brad Crouch, Dan Hannebery and Zak Jones and the emergence of Jack Bytel.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dunstan delivers a gem on his right Luke Dunstan adds to his impressive game with an outstanding goal on his wrong foot

The Suns have shown interest in the inside midfielder who managed 116 games for the Saints across eight seasons.

While they're open to the possibility of recruiting the South Australian native, it's likely to be as a delisted free agent or via a rookie selection to avoid giving up trade picks.

The Suns are also extremely tight for senior list spots for 2022 with just one of their 38 primary-listed players – Malcolm Rosas jnr – currently out of contract with Sean Lemmens and Sam Day recently agreeing to new deals.

Under current list concessions, the Suns can have up to 38 senior listed players and nine Category A rookies, meaning they will need to move three players from the senior list to the rookie list for 2022 should Rosas jnr be retained.

Clubs were last year permitted to move up two players from the senior list to rookie list to avoid them being available to all clubs in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft. However, that option has been scrapped this season.

Recent retirees Zac Smith, Jarrod Harbrow, Jordan Murdoch and Jack Hombsch were all rookie-listed in 2021 and won't impact numbers on the senior list.

Meantime, Frawley moved to thank key Saints officials for luring him out of a short-lived retirement after he called quits as a Hawk at the end of 2020.

"I've loved my time at St Kilda, albeit I spent more time on the sidelines than I would have liked," Frawley said.

James Frawley at St Kilda's 2021 team photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a club full of great people who all really embraced my family and I.

"I thank (coach) Brett Ratten, (list boss) James Gallagher and (Saints staffer and former Hawks teammate) Jarryd Roughead for the opportunity, and my family for allowing me to have one last crack.

"Now I'm looking forward to retirement and spending more time with the people I love."

The departures of Dunstan and Frawley leave nine other Saints without a deal for 2022.

Jack Billings is likely to stay at Moorabbin and Paddy Ryder is poised to sign a one-year deal, while the future of free agent Seb Ross appears unclear.

Dean Kent and Jack Lonie are up for grabs for rival clubs and are without formal offers at the Saints for 2022. The pair are far from out the door, however, and will need to wait on other movements in coming weeks before learning their fate.

Rookie Oscar Clavarino, depth defender Darragh Joyce, Category B ruckman Sam Alabakis and pre-season ruck signing Paul Hunter are also unsigned.