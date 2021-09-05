GREATER Western Sydney will have two picks inside the top 13 of the NAB AFL Draft after its position was confirmed following the 35-point loss to Geelong in Friday night's semi-final.
The Giants own Collingwood's first pick (No.2) and will also have pick 13 in this year's draft.
CAL TWOMEY'S AUGUST FORM GUIDE Best draft prospects ranked
Brisbane will enter the draft at pick 14 after its heartbreaking one-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night, while the Lions also hold Melbourne's first pick.
What picks does your club have? Check them out below.
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|3
|Gold Coast
|4
|Adelaide
|5
|Hawthorn
|6
|Carlton
|7
|Richmond
|8
|Fremantle
|9
|St Kilda
|10
|West Coast
|11
|Essendon
|12
|Sydney
|13
|GWS Giants
|14
|Brisbane
|15
|Western Bulldogs
|16
|Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020)
|17
|Port Adelaide
|18
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)
|
ROUND TWO
|19
|Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019)
|20
|North Melbourne
|21
|Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|22
|Gold Coast
|23
|Adelaide
|24
|Hawthorn
|25
|Carlton
|26
|Richmond
|27
|Fremantle
|28
|Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020)
|29
|West Coast
|30
|Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020)
|31
|Sydney
|32
|Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020)
|33
|Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
|34
|Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
|35
|Geelong
|36
|West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
|37
|Adelaide (received from Melbourne in 2020)
|
ROUND THREE
|38
|North Melbourne
|39
|Collingwood
|40
|Richmond (received from Gold Coast in 2020)
|41
|Collingwood (received from Adelaide in 2020)
|42
|Melbourne (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
|43
|Gold Coast (received from Carlton in 2020)
|44
|Richmond
|45
|Collingwood (received from Fremantle in 2020)
|46
|St Kilda
|47
|Brisbane (received from West Coast in 2020)
|48
|Essendon
|49
|West Coast (received from Sydney in 2020)
|50
|GWS Giants
|51
|Brisbane
|52
|Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
|53
|Geelong
|54
|Essendon (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
|55
|Gold Coast (received from Melbourne in 2020)
|
ROUND FOUR
|56
|Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020)
|57
|Brisbane (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|58
|Gold Coast
|59
|Adelaide
|60
|Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
|61
|Carlton
|62
|Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020)
|63
|Adelaide (received from Fremantle in 2020)
|64
|St Kilda
|65
|West Coast
|66
|Gold Coast (received from Essendon in 2020)
|67
|Sydney
|68
|GWS Giants
|69
|North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
|70
|Western Bulldogs
|71
|Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020)
|72
|Port Adelaide
|73
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)
YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS
|Adelaide
|4, 23, 37, 59, 63
|Brisbane
|14, 18, 47, 51, 57, 73
|Carlton
|6, 25, 61
|Collingwood
|34, 39, 41, 45
|Essendon
|11, 48, 54
|Fremantle
|8, 27
|Geelong
|30, 32, 35, 53
|Gold Coast
|3, 19, 22, 43, 55, 58, 66
|GWS Giants
|2, 13, 50, 68
|Hawthorn
|5, 21, 24, 56, 62
|Melbourne
|33, 42, 52
|North Melbourne
|1, 20, 38, 69
|Port Adelaide
|17, 60, 71, 72
|Richmond
|7, 16, 26, 28, 40, 44
|St Kilda
|9, 46, 64
|Sydney
|12, 31, 67
|West Coast
|10, 29, 36, 49, 65
|Western Bulldogs
|15, 70
Draft value index
|ROUND ONE
|ROUND TWO
|ROUND THREE
|ROUND FOUR
|ROUND FIVE
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19