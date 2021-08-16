Round 22 nominees:
- Tom Barrass (West Coast Eagles)
- Nicholas Murray (Adelaide Crows)
- Lewis Young (Western Bulldogs)
Round 22 voting has closed. Congratulations Nicholas Murray, Round 22 winner.
Check out the three best marks from round twenty-two
