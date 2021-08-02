Round 20 nominees:
- Josh Bruce (Western Bulldogs)
- Daniel McStay (Brisbane Lions)
- Lachie Schultz (Fremantle)
Round 20 voting has closed. Congratulations Lachie Schultz, Round 20 winner.
Check out the three best marks from round twenty
