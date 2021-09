The 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup gets up close and personal with a bulldog in Margaret River. Picture: Tamati Smith, Yama(t)ji/AFL Photos

THE TWO-WEEK 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour has made its last stops of its journey, making its way to some of Western Australia’s most iconic locations and visiting local communities.

With the assistance of Toyota Australia and Virgin Australia, the cup has headed down the west coast from Kununurra, south to the Bungle Bungle Ranges, stopped to visit a local football community in Halls Creek, rode with camels at Broome's famous Cable Beach, and checked out the waterfalls at Karijini National Park.

The cup also headed to Karratha, Exmouth and Geraldton, then making stops in Manjimup and Margaret River before finishing up at the AFL WA Wheelchair Football League and Perth Football League Grand Final, ahead of a huge week of Toyota AFL Grand Final celebrations.

>> Check out the latest pics from Indigenous photographer Tamati Smith, Yama(t)ji below

>> From the Kimberley to Perth, be inspired by the cup's tour and #wanderoutyonder



As part of the tour, Toyota is giving away tickets to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. For a chance to win, head to a Premiership Cup Tour stop at a local footy club or Toyota Dealer and have your picture taken with the cup to enter into the draw.

TOUR DATES, LOCATIONS, TIMES

Broome - Wednesday, September 8

9-11am: Toyota Dealership, 2 Coghlan St, Broome



Karratha - Thursday, September 9

1-3pm: Toyota Dealership, 8 Corringer Avenue, Gap Ridge

Exmouth - Friday, September 10

4:30-5:30pm: Talinjee Oval, Cnr Murat Road & Willersdorf

Geraldton - Sunday, September 12

1-3pm: Geraldton Grand Final day, Wonthella Park, Cnr Eigth Street & Flores Road

Melville - Monday, September 13

12:30- 1:30pm: Toyota Dealership, Corner North Lake Rd & Leach Highway Melville

Kalgoorlie - Wednesday, September 15

1:30-3pm: Toyota Dealership, 60 Boulder Road, Kalgoorlie

Manjimup - Thursday, September 16

3-4:30pm: Toyota Dealership, 7/9 Giblett St, Manjimup

5-6pm: Imperials Football Club, Corner Moore St & Leman St, Manjimup

Perth - Saturday, September 18

8-9:30am: Toyota Dealership, 163/169 Great Eastern Hwy, Midland

1-3pm: Perth League Grand Final Day + Wheelchair Football League, Bassendean Oval, 740 Old Perth Rd, Bassendean

BELOW: Players from the WA Wheelchair Football League had the opportunity to get acquainted with the cup

BELOW: The cup at the Perth Football League Grand Final

BELOW: The cup at Karijini National Park

BELOW: The cup at Karijini National Park

BELOW: The Toyota Hilux travelling through Geraldton

BELOW: The premiership cup at Cape Range National Park's Vlamingh Lighthouse

BELOW: The cup visits Kalbarri National Park

BELOW: AFL legend Graham 'Polly' Farmer’s great-grandson Nathaniel Farmer at a NAB AFL Auskick session with the Exmouth Eagles Junior Football Club

BELOW: GNFL Grand Final Day in Geraldton with former Geelong premiership player Harry Taylor

BELOW: The premiership cup on Cable Beach





BELOW: The cup is taken through the Bungle Bungle Ranges in Purnululu National Park

BELOW: The cup at a smoking ceremony in the Bungle Bungle Ranges in Purnululu National Park

BELOW: The cup at Halls Creek FC for the Shooting Stars Indigenous Female Football program

BELOW: The cup at the gates of the Halls Creek FC

BELOW: The cup begins its tour of the Bungle Bungle Ranges in Purnululu National Park