INTEGRAL Swan Jordan Dawson has requested a trade home to South Australia.

The 24-year-old has been an important part of Sydney's line-up, particularly in the past two years, with his versatility and accurate kicking a part of the club's rise up the ladder.

Finishing third in this year's best and fairest, the defender/winger has played 64 games for the club since his debut in 2017.

"Jordan has indicated to the club his desire to return to South Australia to be closer to family," Sydney general manager of footy Charlie Gardiner said.

"Jordan has been weighing up this decision for some time and despite there being an attractive long-term deal on offer with the Swans, he has arrived at the decision that he would like to return home.

"The news is obviously disappointing for the club. Jordan is a young, hugely talented player who is coming off a breakout season in 2021, which only adds to the disappointment.

"Given we have only learned the news this afternoon, we will take some time to work through the Club’s options leading into the trade period."

Restricted free agent George Hewett is another Swan who may be on the lookout for a new home when the Continental Tyres Trade Period kicks off following the Grand Final.