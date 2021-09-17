WHEN will the contenders make their charge on Brownlow night?

We know Ollie Wines and Clayton Oliver were consistent all campaign, but will that be enough to overcome a sizzling mid-year stretch from Marcus Bontempelli or a late-season surge from Jack Steele?

BROWNLOW LOW-DOWN Every club's favourite, one-vote wonder



AFL.com.au looks at the favourites for this year's Brownlow Medal and considers when they'll poll their votes and who their main threats are in each game throughout the 2021 season.

Round 2: A prolific performance saw him claim 38 touches against the Bombers, but will Zak Butters steal some votes? The youngster had 36 and a goal himself.

Round 5: Should see some votes after winning 32 disposals and seven clearances against the Blues, but Robbie Gray kicked three goals and Aliir Aliir was dominant.

Round 6: Expect to see him poll maximum votes, having won 36 disposals and eight clearances in a big win over the Saints. Karl Amon had 34 touches and is the only threat.

Round 11: Finished with 35 disposals and eight clearances in a win over the Dockers. Sam Powell-Pepper kicked three goals and could be his main rival for votes.

Round 14: Expect all three votes after racking up 43 disposals against the Suns. Steven Motlop had a day out but shouldn't come close to stealing the votes.

Round 16: Another 43 disposals, this time in a win over the Hawks. He also won 14 clearances to boot and should easily claim maximum votes.

Round 18: Claimed 36 disposals and a goal in a victory against the Saints. Expect three votes, provided he's not pipped by Jack Steele's 36-touch effort.

Round 19: A raffle for three votes. He won 30 disposals and kicked a goal, but Travis Boak and Willem Drew were also prolific in a win over the Pies.

Round 22: He won 31 disposals in a big victory over the Blues but could be overshadowed by Travis Boak and Aliir Aliir again. Karl Amon was also strong.

Round 23: Should finish on a high, having won 34 disposals and a goal in a comeback win over the Dogs. Will Travis Boak's 31-touch effort pip him for maximum votes though?

Round 1: Should be in line for votes after winning 30 touches against the Kangaroos, but Travis Boak was awesome and Orazio Fantasia slotted four majors in his club debut.

Round 4: He won 27 disposals and five clearances against the Tigers, which should see him poll. But will Travis Boak's 29-touch effort beat him to all three votes?

Round 7: Had 37 touches and a goal, but in a big loss to the Lions. Hugh McCluggage racked up 30 and Charlie Cameron kicked four majors for the winners.

Round 9: Finished with 32 disposals and a goal in a loss to the Dogs. Marcus Bontempelli won 26 and kicked two, so should claim maximum votes. Is he an outside chance to poll?

Round 10: Still finished with 27 disposals and a goal but might get overshadowed in a win over the Pies. Robbie Gray kicked three, while Brodie Grundy and Darcy Moore starred.

Round 15: Would have to be in consideration after winning 29 touches against the Swans. However, Travis Boak was the star while Lance Franklin kicked four goals.

Round 17: Had 33 disposals and a goal, but in a loss to the Demons. Would be an outside chance to poll but would need to overcome Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver.

Round 20: Had 28 disposals and nine clearances against the Giants and could sneak a vote, but Karl Amon and Travis Boak were also busy.

Round 21: A much-improved Showdown performance, winning 26 disposals and a goal against the Crows. Aliir Aliir claimed the Showdown Medal though and will expect three.

Round 3: Had 26 touches, but in a big loss to the Eagles. Andrew Gaff, Luke Shuey and Dom Sheed should poll here.

Round 8: Had just 24 disposals, his lowest output of the season, in the Showdown against the Crows. Karl Amon, Travis Boak and Connor Rozee were awesome.

Round 12: Bye.

Round 13: Finished with 29 disposals and a goal, but in a loss to the Cats. Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins combined for nine goals and should pip him to the votes.

Brownlow Predictor: 19 votes (13th)

Sportsbet Odds: $3.25 (1st)

Round 2: Dominated with 30 disposals and three goals against the Eagles to emerge as a genuine Brownlow threat. Jack Macrae will be his competition for maximum votes.

Round 5: Pencil him down for another three votes. Finished with 33 disposals and three goals in a big win over the Suns. Josh Dunkley was good but won't steal maximum votes.

Round 8: Finished with 32 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal against the Blues. Should be enough to earn all three votes, despite Josh Bruce's five-goal haul.

Round 9: Should be in contention for three votes after winning 26 disposals and kicking two goals against the Power. Jack Macrae had 32 touches and could trouble him.

Round 10: Continued a fine run of form with 26 disposals and four goals against the Saints. Jack Macrae was also good but won't worry his captain for all three votes.

Round 12: Finished with 27 disposals and two goals in a road win over the Dockers. Aaron Naughton played well, but the skipper should be in line to poll maximum votes.

Round 15: Another big game, winning 29 disposals, 10 clearances and three goals against the Eagles. Bailey Smith was also prolific and could challenge him for three votes.

Round 18: Had 36 disposals and nine clearances in a win over the Suns. Should put him in line to claim three votes, though Touk Miller and Jack Macrae were also strong.

Round 19: Had 31 disposals and two goals in a best-on-ground display against the Demons, but will these be his last votes for the year? Might need to have a big lead by this stage.

Round 1: Finished with 28 disposals in a win over the Pies, but Bailey Smith was the star with 36 touches and two goals. His best hope is a two-vote game.

Round 6: Might sneak a vote, having won 26 disposals and a goal against the Giants. Jack Macrae had 40 touches and should be in line to poll three votes.

Round 14: Had 30 disposals and a goal, but in a narrow loss to the Cats. Could still poll, but Joel Selwood and Tom Stewart would have to be the favourites for the votes.

Round 16: He finished with 27 disposals in a win over the Kangaroos, but will it be enough to poll? Tom Liberatore had 25 touches and two goals, while Bailey Dale was also good.

Round 21: Had 34 disposals and a goal, but in a shock loss to the Bombers. Peter Wright kicked seven, while Darcy Parish and Zach Merrett dominated. Don't expect votes.

Round 3: Had just 18 touches and a goal in a monster win over the Kangaroos. Josh Bruce kicked 10 goals and is a lock to poll three votes.

Round 4: Unlikely to poll, winning just 21 disposals against the Lions. Tim English kicked three goals, while Jack Macrae won 32 touches to overshadow their skipper.

Round 7: Still won 26 disposals, but in a loss to the Tigers. Tom Lynch and Shai Bolton were the stars of the evening at the MCG.

Round 11: Had 30 disposals, but in a tough loss to the Demons. Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca were the standouts on the night.

Round 13: Bye.

Round 17: Claimed 27 disposals in a loss to the Swans. Was among the Dogs' best, but Jordan Dawson and Luke Parker should be ahead of him in the running for votes.

Round 20: Had just 15 touches in a win over the Crows. Won't poll votes, with Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel among the game's best performers.

Round 22: Still finished with 31 disposals, but in a shock loss to the Hawks. Dan Howe, Tim O'Brien and Chad Wingard should be the leading contenders for votes.

Round 23: Had just 15 disposals on a dismal night against the Power. Travis Boak and Ollie Wines should be the stealing the majority of the votes.

Brownlow Predictor: 32 votes (2nd)

Sportsbet Odds: $4 (3rd)

Round 1: A scintillating start to the year saw him win 35 disposals and seven clearances against the Dockers. Should poll maximum votes, though Steven May was also strong.

Round 2: A lock to nab more votes, winning 37 disposals and 11 clearances against the Saints. Expect to see him start hot.

Round 4: Will poll votes against the Cats after winning 34 touches, but will it be enough for all three? Christian Petracca had 36 disposals and two goals.

Round 8: Expect his 35-disposal performance against the Swans to kickstart a hot run of form. Could poll three votes, although Tom McDonald kicked four majors.

Round 10: The side's first loss shouldn't hamper his chances of polling maximum votes. Still managed 38 disposals, 14 clearances and three goals in a defeat to the Crows.

Round 11: Another awesome display against the Bulldogs, winning 33 touches. Max Gawn is his big competition, with the Dees captain claiming 21 disposals and a goal.

Round 18: Finished with 35 disposals and nine clearances in a draw with the Hawks, but will Tom Mitchell claim three votes? The 2018 Brownlow winner had 39 touches.

Round 20: Claimed 35 disposals and a goal against the Suns but will face competition from Christian Petracca for all three votes again. His teammate had 32 touches and a goal.

Round 23: A brilliant end to the year should see him collect another three votes. He won 37 disposals, nine clearances and two goals in the side's comeback win over the Cats.

Round 5: Might sneak into the votes for a 30-disposal outing against the Hawks. Max Gawn had 26 disposals and a goal, while Tom McDonald and Christian Petracca were also solid.

Round 6: Finished with 36 disposals against the Tigers, which should see him come into consideration. But Christian Petracca and Christian Salem were among the best.

Round 9: Had 28 disposals and a goal against the Blues, but Tom McDonald kicked three goals in an impressive display. Christian Petracca will also be a chance to poll.

Round 12: Could earn a vote, having claimed 25 disposals against the Lions. Christian Petracca finished with 26 disposals and two goals and is a lock to poll three.

Round 15: Won 34 disposals and eight clearances in a win over the Bombers, but will it be enough to poll? Christian Petracca was awesome, while Zach Merrett dominated.

Round 17: Should find a vote after racking up 31 disposals and 12 clearances against the Power, but Christian Petracca was best on ground and Tom McDonald also starred.

Round 19: Collected 38 disposals, but in a loss to the Bulldogs. He was overshadowed by Marcus Bontempelli and Jack Macrae but could still find a vote somewhere.

Round 21: A solid night against the Eagles yielded 28 disposals and nine clearances, but Christian Petracca's performance should warrant maximum votes. Elliot Yeo was also solid.

Round 22: Could be an outside chance to poll after winning 28 touches against the Crows. Bayley Fritsch kicked seven, while Christian Petracca had 23 disposals and two goals.

Melbourne's Clayton Oliver in action against West Coast in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 3: Had just 23 disposals, despite a win over the Giants. Max Gawn finished with 24 touches and two goals, while Kysaiah Pickett kicked four in the comfortable victory.

Round 7: A quiet day by his standards, winning just 25 touches against the Kangaroos. Ben Cunnington was awesome in a losing side, while Steven May was rock solid down back.

Round 13: Don't expect to see votes in a Queen's Birthday loss to the Pies, where he was held to just 23 touches. Scott Pendlebury and Jordan De Goey were everywhere.

Round 14: Bye.

Round 16: Had 28 disposals, but in a loss to the Giants. Expect to see Josh Kelly and Tim Taranto claim the majority of the votes.

Brownlow Predictor: 34 votes (1st)

Sportsbet Odds: $3.75 (2nd)

Round 8: Might be his first three-vote performance for the year. He won 28 disposals and kicked two goals against the Suns, which should put him in contention for maximum votes.

Round 11: This is where he gets hot. Won 24 disposals and 12 tackles in a win over the Kangaroos. Luke Dunstan had 26, but the captain had the biggest impact.

Round 13: Collected 34 disposals and 12 tackles, despite a late loss to the Crows. Rory Laird had 33 touches but expect the Saints skipper to still be in line for big votes.

Round 15: Picked up 25 disposals and nine clearances in an upset win over the Tigers. Should win votes, but Luke Dunstan's 32-disposal effort will be the big watch.

Round 16: A clear best-on-ground display in a win over the Pies, where he claimed 36 disposals and 14 tackles. Don't expect to see anyone steal his votes here.

Round 17: Should be up for another three votes, having won 32 disposals and kicked two goals in an upset victory over the Lions. Mark him down for maximum votes.

Round 18: Will fight with Ollie Wines for the three-vote game. He had 37 disposals and a goal against the Power, but Wines finished with 36 and a goal in a winning side.

Round 21: Pencil him down for another three votes. Steered his side to an upset win over the Swans with 34 disposals and a goal. Shouldn't be pipped for maximum votes.

Round 23: Will finish the year hot. Collected 36 disposals and six clearances in a victory over the Dockers, with Rowan Marshall and Jack Higgins also performing strongly.

Round 2: Should be in the running for votes, having finished with 25 disposals and three goals in a loss to the Demons. Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca will be his rivals.

Round 3: He won 35 disposals and a goal, but it came in a thrashing to the Bombers. Darcy Parish was dominant, but he could still be an outside chance to poll somewhere.

Round 4: Responded with 33 disposals and a goal in a victory over the Eagles. Jack Billings was also good, while Max King kicked five. He should poll at least one.

Round 7: Finished with 27 disposals and six clearances against the Hawks. Should be a chance to poll, although Zak Jones and Hunter Clark were among the best.

Round 12: A close loss to the Swans, but still won 31 disposals and a goal. If he can overcome Luke Parker's 27-touch effort, he could be in line for more votes.

Round 20: Could he sneak a vote in a loss to the Blues? He won 36 disposals and 14 tackles, but Sam Walsh was best on ground and Harry McKay kicked five.

Round 22: Might be an outside chance to poll a vote in a defeat to the Cats. Had 30 disposals and eight clearances, but Patrick Dangerfield and Cam Guthrie were strong.

Round 1: Don't expect votes, despite a big win on the road to the Giants. He had just 20 disposals, with Tim Membrey and Jack Billings among the Saints' best.

Round 5: The start of a quiet patch. Had 26 disposals against the Tigers, but in a loss. Shane Edwards and Shai Bolton should receive the lion's share of the votes.

Round 6: Had another 27 touches, but in a loss to the Power. Ollie Wines, Karl Amon and Travis Boak were all better in a winning side.

Round 9: Had just 23 touches in a defeat against the Cats. Cam Guthrie and Mitch Duncan should be the ones to watch here.

Round 10: Collected 25 disposals in another loss to the Dogs. Will be unlikely to pinch a vote, with Marcus Bontempelli and Jack Macrae both dominant.

Round 14: Bye.

Round 19: Unlikely to claim votes, having finished with just 18 touches in a loss to the Eagles. Dom Sheed should be best on ground, while Max King kicked six.

Brownlow Predictor: 29 votes (3rd)

Sportsbet Odds: $6.50 (4th)

Round 4: Should poll maximum votes after steering his side to a big win over the Cats. He won 36 disposals, nine clearances and kicked two goals to emerge as best on ground.

Round 6: Claimed the Frank 'Checker' Hughes Medal after collecting 38 disposals and a goal against the Tigers, but Christian Salem was also among the best on Anzac Eve.

Round 12: Back to his best with 26 disposals and two goals in a victory over the Lions. Expect him to claim maximum votes, though Max Gawn was also solid on the night.

Round 15: Will be among the votes after winning 26 disposals and kicking two goals against the Bombers. Zach Merrett will be his competition, finishing with 41 touches in a losing side.

Round 17: What a night against the Power. He won 33 disposals, seven clearances and kicked three goals. Will be a lock to poll maximum votes.

Round 20: Had a huge impact against the Suns, where he finished with 32 disposals and a goal. As ever, Clayton Oliver will be the competition. His teammate had 35 touches.

Round 21: A big night out west against the Eagles saw him win 28 disposals and a goal. He should overcome Clayton Oliver's own 28-touch effort to win maximum votes.

Round 1: Might grab a vote somewhere, having finished with 24 disposals and two goals in a win over the Dockers. Clayton Oliver was dominant, while Steven May was also solid.

Round 2: Should be in line for votes after winning 30 disposals in a victory over the Saints. Clayton Oliver had 37, while Jack Steele was also strong in a losing side.

Round 3: Another game where he'll be a chance for votes. Won 29 disposals and kicked a goal against the Giants, but Max Gawn and Kysaiah Pickett were the stars of the night.

Round 5: Could pinch a vote against the Hawks, having kicked two goals to go with 23 disposals. Max Gawn was awesome, while Tom McDonald was everywhere.

Round 8: Finished with 28 disposals and a goal but would still be just an outside chance to poll against the Swans. Tom McDonald kicked four and Clayton Oliver starred.

Round 9: Could pinch a vote in a ninth straight win, this time over the Blues, finishing with 27 disposals and eight clearances. Tom McDonald and Clayton Oliver were strong again.

Round 11: Had 24 disposals and a goal in a big win over the Dogs. Max Gawn starred, while Clayton Oliver was prolific. But he could be an outside chance to poll at least one.

Round 16: Finished with 30 disposals as his side's best player, but in a loss to the Giants. Josh Kelly and Tim Taranto will both vie for maximum votes, but he'll be in consideration.

Round 18: Had 33 disposals and nine clearances in a draw with the Hawks. Tom Mitchell won 39 touches, while Clayton Oliver had 35. But he'll still be a chance to poll.

Round 19: Could be an outside chance to sneak a vote in a loss to the Dogs. Had 31 disposals and one goal, but Marcus Bontempelli and Jack Macrae starred in a winning side.

Round 22: Will be a chance to pinch a vote, having finished with 23 disposals and two goals against the Crows. Bayley Fritsch was the star of the show with seven goals.

Round 23: He'll be in the running for votes after claiming 32 disposals and a goal in a comeback win over the Cats. Clayton Oliver and Max Gawn should fight for three, though.

Round 7: His first quiet game of the year, by his lofty standards. Finished with just 23 touches against the Kangaroos, with Ben Cunnington best on ground in a losing side.

Round 10: Don't expect votes in a loss to the Crows, despite a performance that yielded 32 disposals and a goal. Clayton Oliver overshadowed him in a losing side.

Round 13: Unlikely to see any votes in a loss to the Pies, although he was still good enough to have 27 disposals and a goal. Scott Pendlebury and Jordan De Goey are locks for votes.

Round 14: Bye.

Brownlow Predictor: 25 votes (5th)

Sportsbet Odds: $17 (5th)

Round 7: Could be in line for his first three-vote performance, having collected 33 disposals and a goal against the Bombers. Watch for Adam Saad to claim votes against his old side.

Round 10: A prolific performance saw him win 30 disposals and a goal in a victory over the Hawks. Tom Mitchell had 44 in a losing side but expect three votes here.

Round 15: Starred in a win over the Crows, collecting 38 disposals in a prolific performance. Can mark him down for three votes, starting a hot run of form to finish the year.

Round 16: Kicked the match-winning goal against the Dockers, which complemented a night that also featured 25 disposals and eight tackles. Expect to see three votes.

Round 17: Continued a superb run, winning 36 disposals and kicking two goals in a loss to the Cats. Could earn three votes, despite Zach Tuohy's outing on a winning team.

Round 18: Get ready for another three-vote display. He racked up 39 disposals and a goal against the Pies, which should be enough to overcome Matt Kennedy's 26-touch effort.

Round 20: Another dominant display, this time against the Saints. Kicked three goals to go with 26 touches. Harry McKay kicked five but shouldn't get close to the midfielder.

Round 1: An outside chance to poll at least one vote, having won 31 disposals and six clearances against the Tigers. Dustin Martin and Jack Graham were awesome, though.

Round 3: Had 37 disposals in a big victory over the Dockers, but Harry McKay kicked seven goals and Patrick Cripps was dominant in the side's first win of the year.

Round 6: Finished with 33 disposals and a goal, but in a loss to the Lions. Hugh McCluggage had 33 touches and Harry McKay kicked six, but he'll be an outside chance to poll.

Round 12: Could sneak in for one vote, having finished with 30 disposals and a goal in a loss to the Eagles. Liam Ryan and Andrew Gaff were the stars of the afternoon.

Round 23: Might earn at least one vote, winning 29 disposals against the Giants. Callan Ward was awesome, while Ed Curnow kicked four goals on a losing team.

Round 2: Won't poll, despite a fine 29-disposal outing. Came in a disappointing loss to the Pies. Taylor Adams, Darcy Moore and Jordan De Goey were among the best for the winners.

Round 4: Would be unlikely to see votes, despite a win over the Suns. He had just 24 touches, quiet by his standards, with Ed Curnow winning 32 as the side's best player.

Round 5: Don't expect votes in another bad loss to the Power. Had 29 disposals and a goal, but Robbie Gray and Ollie Wines were everywhere for the victors.

Round 8: Unlikely to poll against the Dogs, having finished with just 24 touches. Marcus Bontempelli and Josh Bruce starred for the winning side.

Round 9: A 30-disposal effort is likely to be overshadowed in a big loss to the Demons. Dynamic duo Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca were again among the best.

Round 11: Finished with 33 disposals, but in a loss to the Swans. If any Blues player is to poll, captain Patrick Cripps had 27 touches and kicked three goals.

Round 13: Bye.

Round 14: In arguably his most quiet performance of the season, he was tagged and held to just 20 touches against the Giants. Toby Greene and Lachie Whitfield will poll.

Round 19: Won't poll in a shock loss to the Kangaroos. Still had 27 touches, but Nick Larkey, Tarryn Thomas and Jaidyn Stephenson all starred on a winning team.

Round 21: Was quiet in a stunning loss to the Suns. Had just 23 disposals, with Touk Miller and Wil Powell among the best players for the victors.

Round 22: Will once again suffer from being on a losing side, this time against the Power. Had 30 touches, but his team was smashed. Travis Boak and Karl Amon dominated.

Brownlow Predictor: 24 votes (6th)

Sportsbet Odds: $26 (6th)

Round 3: Shifted to the midfield, Parish won 34 disposals and 10 clearances in a big victory over the Saints. Pencil him in for three votes to kickstart his year.

Round 6: His season takes off now. He won 42 disposals and kicked two goals in a huge performance against the Pies, which saw him win the Anzac Medal. He'll get all three votes.

Round 9: Should be in line for three more votes, having claimed 39 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal against the Dockers. No one should be taking maximum votes off him.

Round 10: Put him down for three more. He won 36 disposals and 11 clearances against the Kangaroos, which should be enough to see him add to his tally on the night.

Round 11: He'll poll here, but how many? He had another 36 disposals and 11 clearances in a win over the Eagles but will vie for three votes with Zach Merrett's 37-touch outing.

Round 12: He won the Yiooken Award against the Tigers after racking up 44 disposals, but it came in a losing side. Dustin Martin had 27 and kicked three in a winning team.

Round 16: Another big shot at three votes in a losing side. He finished with 43 disposals, 13 clearances and a goal in a defeat to the Cats. Patrick Dangerfield had 37 and kicked one.

Round 18: Cleaned up with 34 disposals in a win over the Kangaroos. Will he take home three, or will he have to settle behind Zach Merrett's 39-disposal performance?

Round 22: He claimed 34 disposals in a win over the Suns and should be a lock to poll, but Jake Stringer kicked five goals from 19 touches. Which one of them takes maximum votes?

Round 8: Racked up 35 disposals, but in a loss to the Giants. Could still poll at least a vote, though Josh Kelly and Tim Taranto were both prolific for the winners.

Round 15: Will be tough to poll in a loss to the Demons, but still had 37 touches. If any Bomber is to get votes, expect it to be Zach Merrett for his 41-disposal effort.

Round 20: A prolific performance saw him claim 34 disposals, but in a loss to the Swans. Could be an outside chance to poll, but Zach Merrett also had 35 touches in a losing side.

Round 21: Finished with 28 disposals and a goal in an upset win over the Dogs, which should be enough to see him polling. Peter Wright kicked seven and Zach Merrett had 30 touches.

Round 1: Had just 18 disposals as the Hawks fought from behind to win. Tom Mitchell was prolific, while Andrew McGrath was the best for the Bombers with 33 touches.

Round 2: Won't poll after winning just 16 disposals in a loss to the Power. Zac Butters and Ollie Wines will be among the votes. A midfield move is coming soon, though.

Round 4: Doesn't look likely to poll, despite 25 disposals and a goal in a loss to the Swans. If any Bomber is to score votes, Jordan Ridley had 28 touches and eight marks.

Round 5: Finished with 26 disposals, but in another loss to the Lions. Lachie Neale and Hugh McCluggage found plenty of the footy, while Joe Daniher starred against his old team.

Round 7: A quiet display against the Blues, but he still finished with 26 touches. Sam Walsh starred, while Adam Saad was also strong in a victory against his former side.

Round 13: Bye.

Round 14: Held to just 24 touches, despite a win over the Hawks. Jake Stringer starred, while Nick Hind was also impressive. Don't expect to see votes here.

Round 17: Kept to just 19 disposals in a victory over the Crows. He'd be unlikely to poll, with Zach Merrett and Mason Redman among the best for the winners.

Round 19: Don't expect votes here, having been limited to just 15 disposals in a loss to the Giants. Lachie Whitfield and Tom Green will be among the vote-winners.

Round 23: Don't expect to see votes here. He finished the year with just 21 touches against the Pies, with Jake Stringer and Zach Merrett expected to be among the best.

Brownlow Predictor: 26 votes (4th)

Sportsbet Odds: $31 (7th)