Geelong assistant coach Corey Enright during the Cats' clash against St Kilda in round nine on May 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SIX-TIME All-Australian Corey Enright will lead St Kilda's defence in 2022 after departing his post at Geelong.

Enright had led the Cats' forward line for the past four seasons after a glittering playing career at the club which included three premierships.

One of the greatest half-backs of the modern era, Enright will coach the Saints' emerging defence which includes Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie, Tom Highmore and Jack Sinclair.

He assumes the position left by Aaron Hamill who departed the Saints, along with fellow assistant Adam Skrobalak, at the end of their failed 2021 campaign.

Enright's move leaves two vacancies at the Cats with midfield coach Matthew Knights moving to West Coast under Adam Simpson.

Corey Enright chats with Gary Rohan during the Cats' clash against St Kilda in round nine on May 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're really pleased to have Corey join us here at the Saints," Saints chief operating officer Simon Lethlean said.

"His resumé speaks for itself, but beyond the skills and football knowledge he possesses, Corey knows what it takes to consistently be among the best in the competition as a player and as a member of a high performing team.

"He understands the sacrifice and commitment required to bring ultimate success to a club and its members, and I know our players and staff will greatly benefit from his influence."

Enright was set to fall out of contract with the Cats.

Joel Selwood is chaired off the ground by Tom Hawkins and Corey Enright after his record-breaking game in the 2021 second semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm really looking forward to this next chapter with the St Kilda Football Club," Enright said.

"I'm proud of what I learned throughout my time at the Cats and am thankful for all the opportunities they've given me, however I'm looking forward to a new challenge.

"I believe the Saints have a really exciting young group and I can't wait to get to work."

Enright played the last of his 332 games in 2016 before moving straight into a development coaching role with the Cats in 2017 and then taking control of the forwards.

The Saints are also searching for a head of development as part of their restructured coaching panel for 2022.