Max Holmes and Bodhi Uwland at Kurrawa Beach on the Gold Coast on March 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH expectations high for a huge 2026, Gold Coast will be out to make an early statement against Geelong on Friday night at People First Stadium.

The Suns will need to embrace the pressure that comes with mounting expectation after finishing in the top eight for the first time and adding a finals win to a historic campaign.

They have strengthened their top tier of talent and will have an early opportunity to test whether the changes can push them closer to the premiership contenders as they face last year's beaten Grand Finalists.

Geelong has largely flown under the radar since being overrun by Brisbane in last year's decider but with few list changes can expect to once again be right in the mix for the top four.

The Cats will be wary of the rising Suns after losing their last two meetings against them away from home, but with a midfield bolstered by the addition of former Hawk James Worpel, they can send an early reminder that they remain in contention.

Although Patrick Dangerfield (calf) and Jeremy Cameron (quad) have both ruled out for its trip to the Gold Coast, the Cats did get some good news with Bailey Smith (calf) and Gryan Miers (thumb) both overcoming injury to be named.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will have to wait longer for his club debut after being left out of their team to face the Cats, but Christian Petracca will play his first game for the Suns.