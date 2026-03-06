The teams for Sunday's game between St Kilda and Collingwood have been named

Sam Flanders and Steele Sidebottom. Pictures: AFL Photos

ST KILDA will unveil its quartet of off-season recruits in Sunday night's MCG blockbuster against a strong Collingwood side missing two of its premiership defenders.

Former Carlton duo Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni will join ex-West Coast flyer Liam Ryan and midfielder Sam Flanders, who has crossed from Gold Coast, in making their debuts in red, white and black.

As flagged mid-week, the Magpies will go into the clash without key defenders Jeremy Howe and captain Darcy Moore, leaving Billy Frampton as the only recognised tall back in the squad.

But the Magpies have brought back a host of stars who sat out the AAMI Community Series, including Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey, Jack Crisp and Scott Pendlebury.

Key forward Max King is one of the few notable omissions from the Saints, who will be hoping to break their all-time home crowd record of 72,669, and possibly their all-time home and away attendance record of 81,386.

Draftee Charlie Banfield, the son of West Coast premiership great Drew, is among St Kilda's emergencies. Former Sydney tall Jack Buller will play his first game for Collingwood, while 2024 draftee Joel Cochran is an emergency.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

St Kilda v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.20pm AEDT

ST KILDA

B: J.Silvagni 3 C.Wilkie 44 A.Caminiti 47

HB: A.Tauru 26 B.Hill 8 N.Wanganeen-Milera 7

C: M.Windhager 2 M.Hall 40 D.Wilson 22

HF: M.Phillipou 25 H.Boxshall 38 M.Owens 10

F: R.Marshall 19 C.Sharman 43 J.Higgins 1

Foll: T.De Koning 21 S.Flanders 9 J.Sinclair - C 35

I/C: J.Macrae 6 J.Carroll 18 L.Ryan 31 M.Wood 32 H.Garcia 34

Emerg: L.Stocker 14 I.Keeler 17 C.Banfield 36

Notable absentees: Dan Butler, Dougal Howard, Hunter Clark, Paddy Dow, Max King, Ryan Byrnes, Liam Henry

COLLINGWOOD

B: B.Frampton 17 I.Quaynor 3 B.Maynard 4

HB: D.Houston 9 J.Daicos 7 H.Perryman 12

C: W.Parker 15 N.Daicos - C 35 R.Steele 45

HF: L.Schultz 8 S.Sidebottom 22 B.McCreery 31

F: T.Membrey 28 J.Elliott 5 D.McStay 11

Foll: D.Cameron 14 J.Crisp 25 J.De Goey 2

I/C: P.Lipinski 1 S.Pendlebury 10 E.Allan 16 J.Buller 34 N.Long 44

Emerg: O.Steene 21 J.Cochran 27 L.Sullivan 33

Notable absentees: Jeremy Howe, Darcy Moore, Bobby Hill