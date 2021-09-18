MELBOURNE has been hit with an injury scare a week out from its Grand Final with small forward Charlie Spargo forced out of training with an ankle concern.



Spargo was tackled in a drill on Saturday night as the club trained under lights and had his leg twisted. The incident was not in during the match simulation and he did not have the ankle iced.

The small forward, who has played every game this season and kicked two goals in the preliminary final against Geelong, immediately required attention from the Dees' medical team.

DEES v DOGS Grand Final history, last five, key players, more



He had his ankle assessed and then sat on the interchange bench at Mineral Resources Park for the rest of the session.



The 21-year-old has kicked 17 goals this season with his pressure and hard running highly valued at the Dees.



Steven May and Joel Smith both ran laps away from the main session and didn’t take part in the match simulation as the pair worked through their hamstring issues.



More to come.