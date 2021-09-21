Stephen Silvagni speaking to the media during the 2019 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL TRADE Radio is hosting a special launch event that will give you unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the upcoming Continental AFL Tyres Trade Period.

Hosted by AFL greats Matthew Lloyd and Stephen Silvagni, this launch is for anyone seeking exclusive first-hand tips with the former champions speculating on the major trades that will come out of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.



Gun AFL.com.au reporter and trade expert Mitch Cleary will also be joining the team where all the latest news will be discussed and all media questions answered.

>> WATCH IT LIVE ON AFL.COM.AU AND THE AFL LIVE OFFICIAL APP FROM 12.15PM AEST

The launch will reveal the stellar on-air talent line-up for the 2021 Trade Radio program and give you exclusive insight into what you can expect over the next three weeks.

Silvagni - the former Carlton list manager - is also set to speak exclusively for the first time about Carlton's off-season overhaul.

Reporter Mitch Cleary eyes Justin Reid and Stephen Silvagni during the 2017 Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

Since Silvagni last spoke on Trade Radio in November last year, the Blues have sacked senior coach David Teague, overhauled their board, and moved on from CEO Cain Liddle.

A falling out between Silvagni and Liddle was one of the main reasons for the Carlton great's departure from Princes Park.

AFL Trade Radio begins on Monday, September 27. Footy fans can listen live and video stream Trade Radio on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 7am–6pm each day until the Trade Period is complete on October 12, with a special deadline day coverage on October 13.

In 2020, AFL Trade Radio broadcast 146 hours of both radio and video across AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App. It amassed over three million audio and video streams on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App platforms across 13 days. Both visual and audio consumption saw huge uptake in 2020; consumers spent an average of 34 minutes streaming audio content while they spent an average of 23 minutes consuming video content.