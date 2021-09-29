Tom Lynch during Adelaide's official team photo shoot at West Lakes on February 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

DELISTED Adelaide forward Tom Lynch has confirmed he will be at North Melbourne in 2022 as a development coach – and the door hasn't been closed on him putting back on the boots.

Lynch was cut by the Crows at season's end after 164 games in 12 seasons (two of those years at St Kilda), in which he kicked 203 goals. And the news of him joining North was first revealed by AFL.com.au reporter Mitch Cleary.

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Thursday morning, the 31-year-old said he wasn't expecting his career at Adelaide to come to an end so quickly, but was passionate about moving into a new role with the Kangaroos.



He said it would primarily be a coaching position "with an aspect of playing".

"The main reason to move over is around coaching," Lynch said. "Playing can be an element we can explore.

"I think it will be more centred around playing in some VFL football.

"They've clearly stated to me it's around coaching and playing at that level."



Lynch said Adelaide offered him a coaching position but he thought it was time to step away from a club he was so familiar with.