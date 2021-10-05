CARLTON'S new-look coaching panel is coming together under Michael Voss, with the appointment of Tim Clarke to oversee the club's beefed-up midfield unit.

Clarke returns for a second stint at the Blues after leaving Gold Coast, where he has been replaced as an assistant coach by former Melbourne and Richmond forward Brad Miller.

Clarke spent three seasons (2016-2018) in charge of the Blues' on-ball division before his stint at the Suns and will again work closely with captain Patrick Cripps at Ikon Park.

The 39-year-old will also have star ball-winner Sam Walsh and Sydney recruit George Hewett at his disposal, while the Blues are set to add Fremantle's Adam Cerra to their midfield mix during the trade period.

"In my discussions with the club about coming back, what was really clear was the direction this group wants to go and the total buy-in that is there to achieve it," Clarke said.

"That is an incredibly exciting environment to be a part of.

"I know first-hand, having worked with some of these players during the early stages of their career, what this list is capable of and I cannot wait to get stuck in and begin the hard work with them."

Clarke played 96 games with Hawthorn and has 11 years of coaching experience under his belt from previous stints at Richmond, Carlton and Gold Coast.

He was head coach of the Tigers' VFL outfits in 2013-2014.

Clarke joins Aaron Hamill as a fresh coaching appointment at the Blues as they look ahead to their first season under Voss in 2022.

Miller arrives at Gold Coast after most recently serving as the director of coaching at second-tier club Sydney University.

The 38-year-old spent six seasons at GWS as an assistant and development coach after two years with Melbourne in a development role.

GWS assistant coach Brad Miller in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns have revamped their coaching structure, with Steven King joining as Stuart Dew's senior assistant after 10 years with the Western Bulldogs.

Elsewhere, former Melbourne, Essendon and Western Bulldogs strategist Craig Jennings has joined GWS as a part-time opposition and strategy coach.

Jennings is in the final stage of completing the level-four AFL coaching program and will remain based in Melbourne.

Recently retired Demons defender Neville Jetta has accepted a development role with Collingwood and will play for the Magpies' VFL team.