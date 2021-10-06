DONE DEAL: Forward Jeremy Finlayson has joined Port Adelaide for a bargain price. Picture: AFL Media

GREATER Western Sydney forward Jeremy Finlayson has completed his move to Port Adelaide with the Power handing over a future draft pick.

Finlayson was keen for a move to South Australia due to family reasons despite being contracted to the Giants until the end of 2023.

But with two years left on his deal, as AFL.com.au revealed earlier on Wednesday, he joined the Power on a three-year deal in both clubs' first moves in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Power handed over a future third-round pick to get the key forward who kicked 44 goals in the Giants' Grand Final campaign in 2019.

Patrick Cripps and Jeremy Finlayson exchange words in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

The 25-year-old Finlayson played 66 games for 79 goals with the Giants, including 24 goals from 13 games in 2022.

He was drafted with pick 85 in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft as a Giants Academy product from Culcairn in southern NSW.

In 2016 he won the Giants' NEAFL Kevin Sheedy Medal.



The Giants' forward line will now be spearheaded by Jesse Hogan in 2022 after his promising debut season with the club.

The Power have other potential trades in play, with ruckman Peter Ladhams attracting interest and meeting with Hawthorn and Sydney as those clubs assess their ruck stocks.



Port Adelaide is pushing for a first-round pick as compensation for Ladhams.