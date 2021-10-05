INSIDE TRADING: Rivals Sydney and Hawthorn are in the race for Peter Ladhams. Picture: AFL Media

CERRA DEAL IN HOLDING PATTERN

The smooth passage of Adam Cerra's move to Carlton hinges on the standoff between Fremantle and Geelong over Jordan Clark being settled first.

Although not directly tied up in the Cerra move, the discussions between the Dockers and Cats over the trade cost of Clark are expected to come before the finalising of the Cerra trade.

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

Carlton's pick No.6 will be the centrepiece of the trade with Fremantle for the emerging star midfielder but there are also expected to be discussions over extra pick swaps and sliding of selections between the clubs.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Trade targets: Watch the best highlights of Adam Cerra Adam Cerra has played 76 games for Fremantle

However, those trade talks cannot be held with certainty until the Dockers have found a common ground with the Cats on Clark, who has a year to run on his deal with Geelong but is seeking a move back to Western Australia.

Fremantle, which holds picks No.8, 27 and 84, had been keen to offer pick No.27 for Clark, but the Cats had been eyeing a first-round selection as compensation for the third-year talent.

Carlton holds picks 25, 64 and 82 after their first-round selection, but have been offered pick 52 from West Coast for Sam Petrevski-Seton. The Blues also need to strike a deal for Western Bulldogs key defender Lewis Young. – Callum Twomey

PORT BIG MAN MEETS CLUBS

HAWTHORN and Sydney have both met with Peter Ladhams, ramping up their interest in the Port Adelaide ruckman.

AFL.com.au understands both the Hawks and the Swans met with Ladhams over Zoom last week, after he was told to explore opportunities elsewhere during this year's Trade Period.

Both clubs are now set to hold discussions internally as to whether they will make a formal offer to the talented 23-year-old – who has one year remaining on a back-ended contract with the Power – by next Wednesday's deadline.

However, it's understood officials at both Hawthorn and Sydney believe Port Adelaide's premium asking price for Ladhams could be a stumbling block in negotiations, as both are hesitant to give up a top-end draft pick for the 202cm ruckman.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Peter's management has reached out': Power big man eyes move to Swans Sydney executive GM of football Charlie Gardiner speaks to Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio about Peter Ladhams' interest in joining the Swans

Hawthorn currently has picks No.5, 21, 24, 59, 65 and 81 at the NAB AFL Draft, but is keen to retain as many early selections as possible to kickstart its rebuild under new coach Sam Mitchell.

The Hawks are searching for ruck depth, having told contracted veteran Jonathon Ceglar to seek a trade elsewhere over the next fortnight. The decision leaves captain Ben McEvoy and rookie Ned Reeves as the side's only ruck options.

Meanwhile, Sydney is in possession of picks No.12, 31, 39, 70 and 80 but could receive another prized top-20 selection in a trade with Adelaide for wantaway wingman Jordan Dawson.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

The Swans held a serious interest in Ladhams last season and made several enquiries over his availability as they negotiated Aliir Aliir's move to South Australia. However, the club opted to trade for Tom Hickey, who turns 31 next year.

Ladhams is keen to establish himself as a first-choice ruckman at a new club next season, having played 32 games in five seasons with the club after being recruited as a rookie in 2016.

He played a career-high 17 games for the Power last season, but spent the majority of his time forward – where he kicked 13 goals – and deputising in the ruck to the experienced Scott Lycett. – Riley Beveridge

PIES PICKS STILL IN PLAY

COLLINGWOOD set itself up for its trade and draft period with a day one pick swap with Gold Coast and its suite of selections are still in play.

The Magpies traded their 2022 second, third and fourth round selections to the Suns in exchange for picks 22, 46, 58 and 79 in this year's draft and a future fourth-rounder.

On Tuesday they traded pick 41 for Nathan Kreuger and pick 55, meaning they still have 2735 points per the draft value index to match a bid for father-son Nick Daicos if it came at pick No.1 after the 20 per cent discount is applied.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tigers' draft plans, why are Eagles ignoring 'glaring weakness'? Riley Beveridge and Nathan Schmook answer trade questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

But the Magpies will assess their options throughout the Trade Period and again in the lead-up to the draft as to whether they take all of the picks this year or buy back into 2022.

The Magpies are on the lookout for an extra future first-round pick to add to their own one they hold for next year, with pick 22 up for grabs at the right price.

They are among a number of clubs in conversations about wheeling and dealing picks.

Essendon is offering a future second-round selection to clubs hoping to buy into the top-30 of this year's draft, with the Bombers currently holding pick 11 and then 51, 56 and 87. – Callum Twomey

CATS HOLDING RUCK

GEELONG won't let Darcy Fort move to Brisbane unless the Cats have secured another ruckman in the Trade Period.

The Lions have identified the 28-year-old as their ruck support for Oscar McInerney with Eric Hipwood to miss most of next year after his knee reconstruction.

But with Fort contracted for 2022, the Cats have made it clear they will not trade Fort unless they have secured more ruck depth behind Rhys Stanley, who has signed on for two more seasons with Geelong.

Darcy Fort during a Geelong training session at GMHBA Stadium on June 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong is looking at Hawthorn big man Jon Ceglar, who has a year to run on his deal with the Hawks, and have also been linked with Western Bulldogs big man Jordon Sweet, who has garnered the interest of West Coast.

Hawthorn has a level of interest in Collingwood's Max Lynch. – Callum Twomey

PREMIERSHIP DEE SET FOR NEW DEAL

FRESH off winning a flag with Melbourne, veteran Demon Michael Hibberd is closing in on a one-year contract extension.

Hibberd is the only member of Melbourne's drought-breaking premiership team without a deal for 2022 but is set for a new contract for his sixth season with the club.

The former Bomber, who crossed to Melbourne ahead of the 2017 season, played 17 games this season after missing out on the first month of the Dees' season.

Michael Hibberd celebrates the 2021 premiership with Simon Goodwin. Picture: AFL Photos

He missed the Demons' qualifying final win over Brisbane but returned for its preliminary final win over Geelong after replacing Joel Smith who suffered a hamstring injury at training.

The 32-year-old Hibberd then held his spot for the Demons' remarkable win over the Western Bulldogs, having seven disposals as the club secured its first premiership since 1964. – Callum Twomey

NGA MISS LEAVES WINGMAN UP FOR GRABS

West Australian wingman Arthur Jones will be available in the main NAB AFL Draft pool after it emerged West Coast did not sign him as a Next Generation Academy prospect.

There has been recent interest in Jones from AFL clubs since an eye-catching performance for WA in the under-19s clash against South Australia on Grand Final day.

The 18-year-old Claremont youngster also enjoyed a strong end to his school and WAFL colts seasons, leading to a club invite for him to test at the Draft Combine next week.

CAL TWOMEY'S SEPTEMBER FORM GUIDE Best draft prospects ranked

It had been assumed by clubs that West Coast would have priority access to Jones, who grew up in Mt Barker in WA's south and was part of the club's NGA zone, but he was not locked in before his 17th year as required under Academy rules.

WA's Arthur Jones celebrates a goal against SA on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

It is not clear if the Eagles were set on drafting Jones, who was well-known to them, but it is now likely they will face competition for the Wesley College student, whose mix of speed and endurance has recruiters interested as a late selection.

West Coast currently holds picks 10, 29, 35, 52, 68 and 86 and will have several list spots to fill after seven players were either delisted or retired.

The club is hoping to secure Carlton's Sam Petrevski-Seton with pick No.52 and working to facilitate a trade for Jarrod Brander to a Victorian club, now unlikely to be the Blues. – Nathan Schmook

IN OTHER NEWS:

- Collingwood has secured a deal for Geelong forward Nathan Kreuger. The Pies parted with pick No.41 to secure the youngster, while also receiving pick No.55 in return.

- Collingwood has finally reached a resolution with captain Scott Pendlebury, tying the veteran midfielder to a two-year extension. The deal will ensure he plays through until at least the age of 35.