COLLINGWOOD will land Geelong tall Nathan Kreuger in a late pick swaps deal.

The Magpies have handed over pick 41 – the first of their four selections in the 40s – for Kreuger and also received the Cats' pick 55.

Kreuger was on the Magpies' radar last year when contracted but having been yet to debut at the Cats has made the move with opportunities on the horizon at Collingwood.

Nathan Kreuger with his dog Leia on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Picture: Collingwoodfc.com.au

The Cats gave Carlton pick No.42 for Kreuger in a deal three years ago when the Blues were given AFL access to mature-age players.

The 22-year-old marking forward would be the latest in the Pies' early moves in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period after their day one deal with Gold Coast to beef up their draft hand.

The Pies and Western Bulldogs have also had initial discussions on a deal for midfielder Patrick Lipinski although an agreement is not imminent.

Western Bulldog Patrick Lipinski in action during the win over North Melbourne in round three, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Although the threat of the pre-season draft looms above that trade it is not the preferred outcome as Lipinski looks for opportunities away from the Bulldogs, who offered him a three-year deal.

The Kreuger deal offers an insight into how the Pies could look to land Lipinski through the Trade Period with the club holding a suite of picks.



Earlier on Tuesday the Magpies signed star veteran Scott Pendlebury to a two-year deal that will all but certainly see out his stellar career in the black and white.