GOLD Coast has three clubs coming for pick 19 as the Suns mull offers for the prized selection.

The pick was set to be a part of the move of Darcy Macpherson from the Suns to North Melbourne in a strategy to offload the small forward's salary to the Kangaroos.

But with Macpherson so far relenting on leaving the Suns, where he is contracted for 2022, other clubs have zeroed in on a chance to secure the Suns' pick, which they don't need to use this year due to their tight list squeeze.

North Melbourne is interested in the selection separate to the proposed Macpherson deal, while Fremantle and the Suns have also been in talks about the selection being a part of Will Brodie's move to Fremantle.

Brodie is contracted for next year as well at the Suns on a high rate that could see the Dockers take on his salary to ease the cap pressure at Gold Coast.

The Dockers are interested in the midfielder regardless with talks having previously focused on a late pick.

Among the other clubs to come forward for the Suns' pick 19, which they were officially granted last week as part of the AFL's concession package, is Melbourne.

The 2021 premiers' first pick for this year's draft is No.33 but the Demons are interested in grabbing the Suns' pick 19 in a deal that would require Melbourne to offload its future first-round pick.

The Demons' have shown their strategy at moving up the draft board in recent years and last year traded their future-first selection to ensure they had two first-round picks at the 2020 intake, which saw them land premiership player Jake Bowey and Bailey Laurie.

It would be a boon for the Demons to get up the board, with the Suns actively moving the selections due to their strong list position. Gold Coast has also already secured extra second, third and fourth-round picks for next year's draft as part of their day one deal with Collingwood.