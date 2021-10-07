CARLTON has continued its busy Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period by delisting Michael Gibbons and Sam Ramsay.

Fresh after recruiting Adam Cerra and Lewis Young, as well as trading away Sam Petrevski-Seton, the Blues confirmed Gibbons and Ramsay will not be offered new contracts.

Gibbons arrived at the club on the eve of the 2019 season as a pre-season supplemental rookie and went on to play 36 of a possible 39 games in his first two seasons.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

He featured in this first 11 games this year before a series of hamstring injuries ended his year.

The 26-year-old had a knack for goals with his effort against Collingwood in round two this year a massive highlight (watch in the player below). He kicked 35 from his 47 matches in the Navy Blue.

Gibbons again with an absolutely outrageous goal Michael Gibbons produces his second mesmerising goal of the game with an amazing dribbler

Ramsay did not make a senior appearance after being selected in the third round of the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

“Michael and Sam are great people and gave everything to get the best out of themselves,” Blues list manager Nick Austin said.

“Michael worked extremely hard during his time at the club and for the last three seasons he earned every game he played in the Navy Blue. He was a quality club person, with great energy, which was certainly appreciated by everyone he came across.

“While Sam will also depart, we’re sure the quality of character he is will see him make the most of the next step he takes.”