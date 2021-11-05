DYNAMIC small forward Tyson Stengle is officially back on an AFL list, with Geelong signing the former Adelaide and Richmond player as a delisted free agent.

Stengle and the Crows agreed to part ways in March after a string of off-field incidents.

The 22-year-old has spent the year playing for Woodville-West Torrens, kicking three goals in its recent SANFL premiership. He booted 44 majors across 19 games this season, averaging 14 touches.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

Multiple clubs were interested in signing the small forward, but the Cats won the race.

The addition of retired Carlton champion Eddie Betts as a development coach has been seen as an important factor in securing Stengle, with the latter having lived with the Betts family when both were playing for the Crows.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Eddie's hope for 'younger brother' Stengle, new life as a Cat New Geelong development coach Eddie Betts on Tyson Stengle's hopes of an AFL lifeline and his own role at the Cats

"It is rare to be able to pick up such a young player as a free agent, and we are thrilled that Tyson has decided to continue his career with Geelong," general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"Tyson has shown an ability to play at AFL level, and he had a very successful season in the SANFL. We believe Tyson has the ability to have a long career at AFL level and he is a positive addition to our playing list."

While blessed with spearheads, the Cats have struggled to strike the right balance with its small forwards in recent years.

Brad Close was a big win this year, but Tom Atkins has been needed in defence and Luke Dahlhaus, Gryan Miers and Shaun Higgins have struggled for consistent form.

Stengle played 14 games for Adelaide across 2019 and 2020, adding to the two games he played for Richmond after joining as a rookie.