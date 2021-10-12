Billy and Oscar Brownless during the 2018 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has delisted father-son Oscar Brownless after three years at the club.

Brownless never managed a senior game, but played 27 VFL games and kicked nine goals in his time at the Cats.

The 21-year-old was runner-up in the Cats VFL best & fairest after averaging 22 possessions this year, helping his side to a top-four finish.

Son of Geelong legend Billy, Oscar joined the club as a father-son selection with pick No.74 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

“Oscar is an outstanding person, and we thank him for his contribution to the club,” Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

“Oscar’s warmth, positivity and professional attitude saw him form many strong relationships over his three years at Geelong.

“We look forward to seeing him succeed in his future endeavours.”

Brownless is the seventh departure at the Cats this year, joining Lachie Henderson (retired), Josh Jenkins (retired), Nathan Kreuger (traded to Collingwood), Ben Jarvis (delisted), Stefan Okunbor (delisted) and Cameron Taheny (delisted).

There could be more list changes ahead of the Trade Period ending with contracted pair Jordan Clark and Darcy Fort likely to join Fremantle and Brisbane respectively, while Jon Ceglar is likely to arrive from Hawthorn and former Crow and Tiger Tyson Stengle will join as a delisted free agent.

Charlie Constable is the only Cat without a deal for 2022.