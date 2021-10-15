RICHMOND has delisted Derek Eggmolesse-Smith, Ryan Garthwaite, Noah Cumberland and Bigoa Nyuon.

However, the yet-to-debut pair of Cumberland and Nyuon will be re-rookied by the Tigers in November 26's NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Defender Garthwaite was taken at pick No.72 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft and the 192cm defender played five of his 14 career games last season.

Inaugural Next Generation Academy product Eggmolesse-Smith managed nine matches since being selected in the 2018 Rookie Draft.

Richmond general manager of football talent Blair Hartley paid tribute to both players.

"We thank Ryan for his continued effort and application across five years at Richmond," he said.

"Derek likewise worked really hard throughout his four years with us, since initially being selected as our first ever NGA prospect.

"They both played a role in our recent success, and we wish them well for the future."