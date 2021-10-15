Fremantle has committed to signing Irishman Ultan Kelm as a Category B Rookie for the 2022 season. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

JUST days after landing Jordan Clark from Geelong, Fremantle will add even more speed to its roster with the addition of Irishman Ultan Kelm.

The 21-year-old defender will join the Dockers later this year as a Category B rookie.

AFL clubs have been keeping close tabs on Kelm, who impressed recruiters at the 2019 AFL Europe Combine in Dublin with a 2.87-second 20m sprint.

The Fermanagh product has been playing U20 and Senior Inter-County football for County Fermanagh for three years.

He was unable to travel to Australia last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"I'm delighted that I finally get the opportunity to join Fremantle. Right from the get-go, the Fremantle recruitment team showed that they were very interested and invested in me and presented the club in a way that made the decision easy," Kelm told Fremantle's club website.

"I've been watching games week in and week out from Ireland over the last two years, where I've developed a real interest and passion for the game. I didn't really follow any team in particular but I usually watch the games that the Irish boys are involved in."

Fremantle head of player personnel David Walls said Kelm was a long-term prospect with high potential.

"Ultan's been involved in the AFL Combines in Ireland and he's interviewed extremely well. He's desperate for an opportunity, he's professional and he's a really good athlete who plays with a lot of confidence and rebounds off half back," Walls said.

"What's impressed us most is how proactive he's been with following up with information, watching games and his understanding of the game.

"We've got all of his athletic data, which is off the charts, and he's provided us with plenty of footage of him practicing and kicking."

Kelm has been training in Ireland alongside former Collingwood player Marty Clarke, who played 73 AFL games for the Pies between 2007 and 2014.

"He's still got a long way to go but he's made some great gains in the last two years and is incredibly motivated," Walls said.

"It's been mixed historically with players from Ireland, but it could take a couple of years before we could expect to see him playing at AFL level."

Clubs can have up to three Category B rookies on their list, which can include players who are not Australian citizens.

Clark, 20, joined the Dockers in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with the club also acquiring Will Brodie from Gold Coast.