BEING part of an 'underdog' club is what attracted Bob Murphy to take up the head of football operations role at Fremantle.

Murphy will always be a Bulldog at heart after playing 312 games with the club, but he had no hesitation in packing up and moving west with his family to take on a new adventure.

The Murphys emerged from 14 days of quarantine this week and Bob wasted no time in getting acquainted to his new role when he pitched in at an AFLW training session on Saturday.

He revealed he had a certain connection to the club and is grateful for the opportunity.

Bob Murphy and Gabby O'Sullivan at AFLW training on October 16. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

"There's just the opportunity that presented itself, there's the family side of it, we had an appetite for a big adventure and going to the other side of the country ticks that box," Murphy said.

"There's also something about Fremantle that I feel a certain connection to. I've got a bit of a thing for underdogs and outsiders, so it just feels to me like a good fit.

"I'm coming into a club that's doing a lot of things right and it's on me to absorb and to learn. Football clubs are a sacred space and it's something that's really important to me.

"Everyone's got a catch phrase of their own leadership philosophy but mine is to help whenever you can, there's a moment to jump in and get your hands dirty and there's another time to lead from within.

"I'm just really grateful to be given the chance to be welcomed into this proud football club."

Bob Murphy after the Dogs' drought-breaking premiership in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

After swapping locked-down Melbourne for COVID-free Perth, Murphy said it's been a bit of a shock as he adapts to his new surrounds.

"Shaking hands is a big deal, it's been a big adjustment. It has honestly been pretty tough couple years for Victorians so it's nice – especially for the kids – for them to have a sense of freedom and adventure again, which is something parents treasure," Murphy said.

"I love it here. It's been a sedentary quarantine life for a couple of weeks and I've been trying to organise a house and schools and we have a house full of boxes.

"People have been really welcoming and I can't wait to get stuck into it."