MELBOURNE premiership star Tom McDonald is strongly against mandatory vaccinations for AFL players, saying the move would be ethically wrong.

The AFL is yet to finalise a vaccination policy but the Victorian Government's requirement about a range of workers, including footballers, needing to be vaccinated or have a booking, came into effect last Friday.

"I'm vaccinated and most players would have been, but ... it's ethically wrong to force people to (have) a medical procedure," McDonald said on Monday.

The key forward said he supports mandatory jabs in sectors such as health and aged care - but not the AFL.

"We're on track – we would have gotten 90 per cent of the state – and I don't see why we needed to cause such issues and division by forcing people in many jobs where it's probably not as necessary," he said.

McDonald also would play against an unvaccinated opponent.

"No issue at all – that's why you get vaccinated, to protect yourself. I don't understand why we need to force other players," he said.

McDonald's comments came on the same day Richmond confirmed an AFLW player had returned a positive result after a pre-training rapid antigen test on Saturday, with a subsequent PCR test also positive.

Also on Monday, Adelaide said it strongly urged people to be vaccinated after Deni Varnhagen, a two-time AFLW premiership player with the Crows, told the club she is not yet willing to receive a COVID-19 jab.

A nurse with experience working in ICU wards, Varnhagen has become the first known AFL or AFLW player to refuse the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Crows have issued a statement following multiple reports, but stressed they could not confirm or deny any player's vaccination status due to medical confidentiality.