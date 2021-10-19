Collingwood's Mason Cox after a loss to the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FUTURE of Mason Cox remains in limbo after Collingwood announced a trio of new deals on Tuesday.

John Noble has inked a two-year extension, while Jack Madgen and Tom Wilson have both signed until the end of 2022.

But Cox remains without a deal despite the club keen to retain the big man following ruckman Max Lynch's move to Hawthorn during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

“We’d like Mason to stay but that’s certainly up to him and he may have some options around that as well. But ‘Pickers’ (manager Liam Pickering) and I had some conversations late yesterday. We’re hopeful but we’re mindful there could be others who have interest,” Collingwood football manager Graham Wright said last week.

“We know he can play ruck and we know he can play as a forward.”

Cox has played 76 games since arriving at the club as a rookie in 2014.

Collingwood's Mason Cox celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in R19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Noble has been rewarded for his strong season with a fresh two-year extension. The 2019 mid-season draftee played all 22 games this year.

Madgen has also been a regular in the Pies' backline, featuring in 19 games in 2022.

“We are pleased to reward John with another two years and Jack with another season. Both boys played a key role in the Pies’ backline this year,” Wright said.