THE NAB AFL Draft is now four weeks away.

Draft Combines have been run across the country, and clubs are now narrowing their focus on the players in their pick range.

This is the October edition of AFL.com.au's Phantom Form Guide, as we this month extend the list to rank the best 35 players in the pool.

Remember, this is not a mock draft – that will come closer to the November 24-25 national draft – and does not take into account where bids may come on father-son and Academy players.

Forward

180cm/70kg

17/10/01

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

Clarke was a standout in the mid-season Vic Country trial match with Vic Metro, with the classy left-footer kicking five goals in a dominant display around goal. He made recruiters take notice with his finishing skills and turn of speed, before having a standout game against the Eastern Ranges in the NAB League with 27 disposals and 1.2. Likely to be drafted somewhere in the second round.

Vic Country's Judson Clarke celebrates a goal during the U19 trial match against Vic Metro on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Key forward

195cm/93kg

1/12/03

East Fremantle/Western Australia

Williams was one of the most productive key forwards in the draft this year, booting 40 goals for East Fremantle's colts side, including three in its preliminary final loss. The 195cm prospect has the smarts to get away from his opponent on the lead and competes for his marks and can also play in the ruck, where he averaged nearly 10 hitouts a game this season.

Key defender/forward

195cm/81kg

17/10/03

Swan Districts/Western Australia

Bazzo capped his season with a premiership for Swan Districts' colts side in the WAFL. The versatile key-position player started his season mainly in attack, including a run of three games where he kicked a total of eight goals, before finding his place more as a marking key defender. One of his best games came for his state against South Australia in the under-19 championships and he can lock down forwards as well as intercept marks.

Rhett Bazzo in action during 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships between Western Australia and South Australia at Lathlain Park. Picture: Supplied

Midfielder

193cm/81kg

8/1/03

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

Knevitt's last game of the season for the Falcons was a good, lasting reminder of his talents as a big-bodied midfielder. The Geelong Falcon powered his way to 36 disposals, 10 marks, eight inside-50s and a goal in a best-on-ground showing against Bendigo. It captured everything that Knevitt presents as a taller, stronger midfield option, with the 18-year-old averaging 24 disposals across a consistent NAB League season.

Vic Country's Mitchell Knevitt handballs during the U19 trial match against Vic Metro on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder

184cm/77kg

13/1/03

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

MacDonald played only four NAB League games this season in between school footy and COVID-19 enforced disruptions, but the hard-at-it midfielder made an impact. He averaged 30 disposals across those games, including 37 disposals against the Ranges in round 11 and 24 touches and 2.3 against Gippsland earlier in the season. MacDonald is a consistent midfield option who has good burst from the stoppage and a strong inside game.

Dandenong Stingrays' Connor MacDonald competes for the ball in a NAB League game against GWV Rebels. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder

190cm/85kg

24/9/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Owens was a late call-up to Vic Metro's under-19 championships clash with Vic Country in July but he made a statement with a 29-disposal and seven-mark game that put him on the map as a possible top-30 pick. The St Kilda Next Generation Academy player is a hard-running option who is relentless with his work ethic from end to end. His last three games for the Dragons saw him average 23 disposals.

Vic Metro's Mitch Owens marks the ball during the U19 trial match against Vic Country on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder

183cm/82kg

16/5/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

The St Kilda Next Generation Academy prospect has had a setback with a back injury being discovered recently while he trained in his off-season. The severity is still being worked through but Windhager could face a lengthy layoff once he starts his AFL journey. It is a frustrating end to the year for the powerful midfielder, who also showed this season he can play as a damaging front-half-of-the-ground player.

Marcus Windhager of Vic Metro during the U19 trial match against Vic Country on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Forward/midfielder

190cm/79kg

7/4/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Howes' running for a player his size has been one of his key attributes and he showed that with his 2km time trial, with the Victorian clocking 6:08 minutes to place fourth among the Vic Metro prospects. Howes is a tall wingman who can also play as a third tall forward, where he began this season for Vic Metro. He reads the ball well in the air and is a modern prototype who can get moving on the outside.

Midfielder/forward

183cm/81kg

31/7/03

South Adelaide/South Australia

What you see is what you get with Roberts as a hard-working midfield option for clubs. He has played at a number of levels this season with South Adelaide – the under-18s, reserves and seniors competitions – while also featuring for his state in the under-19 carnival. His tireless running has made him a consistent midfielder.

Matt Roberts during the 2km time trial at the SA NAB AFL Draft Combine on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Defender

186cm/76kg

11/11/03

GWS Academy

The left-footer was named the NAB AFL Academy's best player in its VFL clash against Geelong earlier this season after impressing out of defence with 23 disposals. Fahey is a take-them-on backman who likes to run and carry the ball out of defence and break the lines with his penetrating kicking. He also played three games with the Giants' VFL side this season and is tied to Greater Western Sydney as an Academy player. His 2km time trial – submitted via running app Strava due to his Draft Combine being unable to proceed – saw him come in second overall with a run of 5:59 minutes.

Josh Fahey receives the best-afield medal after the NAB AFL Academy's loss to Geelong's VFL team in April. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder

180cm/74kg

31/1/03

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

A sharp user of the footy, Taylor's trick is his kicking. He rarely wastes a touch and can be relied upon to hit a target and set up the play. The Cannons midfielder averaged 26 disposals in the NAB League this season, with a 37-disposal and 11-clearance game a standout. Although not big, he can make his disposals hurt and is also crafty around goal when an opportunity arises.

Zac Taylor in action for Calder Cannons against Bendigo Pioneers in May, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruckman

205cm/97kg

24/4/03

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

Conway played some really dominant games this season as a mobile ruckman who can move around the ground. The club that grabs him will not be expecting an impact straight away, but Conway has shown he can find the footy, mark it well and of course dominate at the hitouts. A cousin of Sydney's Tom McCartin and his brother and former Saints forward Paddy, Conway is the leading pure ruckman in the draft.

Toby Conway during the sprint at the Vic Country Draft Combine on October 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Defender

186cm/74kg

30/7/03

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

The year had its challenges for Brown, who suffered an ankle injury at the start of the season that kept him out of action for more than two months. He got back into the Bushrangers' line-up and then played for Vic Country before the NAB League was called off. But the rebounding half-back put in a strong Combine recently, finishing his campaign well. In the Vic Country testing he was second in the 20-metre sprint (2.983 seconds) and best in the standing vertical jump (72cm).

Tom Brown of the Murray Bushrangers in action during NAB League testing day on March 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder/defender

186cm/83kg

27/4/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Country

Chesser's flexibility will give clubs options when assessing him – he can play off half-back or through the midfield and wing, and his strength lies in his attacking prowess. A nagging knee injury caused issues for him in the first half of the season but he is at full fitness now as he approaches the draft.

Ben Hobbs (left) and Campbell Chesser during the NAB AFL Academy training session on April 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Forward/defender

193cm/91kg

16/4/03

Claremont/Western Australia

It was a bumpy beginning to the year for van Rooyen as he battled glandular fever while stepping up to senior level with Claremont. But he got going in the second half of the season in particular, finding his groove as a key defender before again switching forward and booting 24 goals in the final six colts games of his season. He also kicked the match-winner for Western Australia in its championships game against South Australia at Optus Stadium.

Forward

177cm/77kg

23/11/03

South Fremantle/Western Australia

Motlop ranked fourth overall in the agility test at the Combine, running a time of 8.063 seconds to cap off an impressive season that also saw him feature in South Fremantle's senior WAFL Grand Final. He played eight league games for the Bulldogs and booted nine goals, including two on debut, and showed bits and pieces of his smart small forward game. The son of former Port Adelaide and North Melbourne forward Daniel, Motlop is a good pressure player inside-50 and sees time in the midfield as a part of his future, too.

Defender

183cm/75kg

31/12/03

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

Wilmot is undoubtedly an eye-catcher: he plays with an aggressive, combative streak out of half-back and takes the game on. The Northern Knights prospect can gallop out of defence and is competitive in the air against opponents who may be bigger and stronger than him at this point of his development. Wilmot is the youngest player in the draft – he turns 18 on December 31 – and he looms as a real top-20 chance next month.

Midfielder/forward

184cm/76kg

10/2/03

Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country

Butler reminded recruiters of his all-round capabilities with a strong Combine showing, leading the Vic Country testing for the 20-metre sprint (2.97 seconds) as well as finishing second in the standing vertical jump (71cm) and running vertical jump (87cm) tests. The younger brother of St Kilda forward Dan, the Rebels talent had an impressive season, including a 27-disposal performance to finish his year in the NAB League. Butler is a smart midfielder/forward who impacts games with clever ball use and quick decisions.

Draft prospect Sam Butler tests at the Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine on October 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder

190cm/79kg

2/6/03

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

Goater has the versatility that will appeal to clubs, with the Cannons prospect able to be used off half-back as a runner or through the midfield. He is quick, athletic and can jump to use his size to effect around the ground. He was in strong form before Victoria's season was shut down by COVID-19 for the second straight year, including a 23-disposal and eight-clearance for Vic Metro against Vic Country.

Midfielder

181cm/77kg

27/1/03

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

Sonsie showed flashes of his talent at stages this season, including a couple of impressive NAB League games and a standout VFL outing for the Box Hill Hawks. Sonsie, who trained with Hawthorn in the pre-season, had an injury-hit season as well, though, with the speedy goalkicking midfielder going down with bone bruising in his knee mid-year and more recently hurting his ankle.

Tyler Sonsie of the Eastern Ranges looks for support during the NAB League match against Tasmania on April 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder/forward

186cm/75kg

20/1/03

South Adelaide/South Australia

Draper didn't end his season how he'd have liked – with his arm in a sling after a nasty AC joint injury in the Grand Final day clash between South Australia and Western Australia. The injury came after he had settled into his role across half-back and also follows an ankle concern earlier in his season. In between those injuries Draper showed his talents as a medium forward and midfielder who is creative, dangerous around goal and a good decision-maker with the ball in his hands. There's a bit of young Bomber Archie Perkins to Draper.

Arlo Draper in action for South Adelaide in the SANFL Under-18s. Picture: Nick Hook Photography

Midfielder

192cm/81kg

16/3/03

Subiaco/Western Australia

After finishing his season strongly, including being named his state's best player in the Grand Final day curtain-raiser at Optus Stadium, Johnson also put together a strong showing at the NAB AFL Draft Combine to add athletic traits to his footy CV. He came third overall nationally in the agility run (8.061 seconds) and finished in the top-10 for the vertical jump and running jump (89cm) tests. The tall midfielder uses his size to influence games and shapes as an exciting talent once he fills out.

Half-back/midfielder

186cm/73kg

7/1/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Sinn's breathtaking speed and run out of defence will appeal to clubs looking for a linebreaker at the draft. A hamstring injury and then an ankle injury made for a frustrating campaign for the left-footer, who entered the season in top-three discussions. He may loom as a wingman at the top level given his penetration when he has the ball.

Josh Sinn during the NAB AFL Academy training session at Gosch’s Paddock on April 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder

187cm/71kg

22/2/03

Glenelg/South Australia

There's been a growing buzz about Wanganeen-Milera as the season has gone on, and for good reason. The Glenelg prospect won a premiership with his SANFL side at under-18 level and also starred for South Australia through its championship games against Western Australia, including on Grand Final day at Optus Stadium. Wanganeen-Milera is not as productive as others in terms of possessions but the silky wingman makes them hurt – he is seen as the best kick in the draft and his poise is brilliant. Add in his size, and some handy bloodlines, and he ranks highly.

Key forward

196cm/83kg

31/7/03

East Perth/Western Australia

The most prolific key forward in the crop this year, Amiss booted 53 goals at colts level for East Perth, having only started playing as a forward at the start of last season. The left-footer is an accurate set-shot kick and converts the large majority of his chances, with his goal nous at a high level. His year ended with a PCL strain to his knee which saw him ruled out of testing at the West Australian Draft Combine.

Midfielder/forward

190cm/82kg

2/12/03

Subiaco/Western Australia

Erasmus' season was ended prematurely with a bad corked thigh that saw him miss the last six weeks of his season, including testing at the West Australian NAB AFL Draft Combine. Clubs were already well aware of Erasmus' traits, though, with the Subiaco ball-winner averaging 27 disposals at colts level earlier this year before playing at school level at Hale. Last year Erasmus kicked four goals in an exciting display in the colts Grand Final and this year transitioned into the midfield, where his hard running and size make him a damaging option.

Neil Erasmus in action during the NAB AFL Academy training session at Gosch’s Paddock on April 22, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

Ruckman

200cm/70kg

12/4/03

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

Andrew's rise this season could see him selected as a top-five pick. It is easy to see the appeal of Andrew for clubs: the Egyptian-born South Sudanese talent is athletic for a 200cm prospect, versatile as a ruckman who can play forward and back, competitive in the air, classy at ground level and has so much of what scouts love – upside. Andrew's game for Vic Country mid-year showed all of his traits, with the Melbourne Next Generation Academy product set to be taken before the Dees can match a bid for him.

Forward/midfielder

180cm/78kg

11/4/03

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

Everybody wants a gamechanger and Rachele has that capacity. The forward pocket rocket is damaging inside-50 and shapes as a player who will be pushing for selection in his debut season given he can hit the scoreboard in a number of ways. He booted six goals for the Murray Bushrangers mid-year and will have a ping at goal when within range. He's good overhead for a smaller type and also can have stints around the ball in the midfield, which he showed against Vic Metro with 20 disposals in the championships game.

Josh Rachele during the sprint at the Vic Country Draft Combine on October 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Key defender

196cm/87kg

4/4/03

Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country

Clubs place a premium on intercept defenders and Gibcus' talents in the backline are obvious to all. The Rebels prospect models his game on Brisbane's Harris Andrews and Melbourne's Jake Lever, and there are similarities in their style with the leap and reading of the play. At the Vic Country testing day, Gibcus won the running vertical jump test with a leap of 89cm - it would have been higher but the equipment couldn't be lifted any further where they were testing. Gibcus has fans inside the top 10 and is assured of being an early pick.

Midfielder

181cm/79kg

15/8/03

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

Ward's running capacity was on show with his result in the 2km time trial, with the Vic Metro midfielder running the test in 5:57 minutes via Strava after the cancellation of the Combine for his cohort. It was the second-best time trial nationally, proving Ward's go-go-go as a midfield talent. Ward is a ball-getter who accumulates the footy, makes it hurt with his disposals and then goes again. He played an excellent game for Vic Metro in the under-19 championships clash against Vic Country and has a good inside/outside balance.

Josh Ward playing for Vic Metro in an U19 game against Vic Country in June 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder

183cm/80kg

16/9/03

Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country

Hobbs is the leading pure inside midfielder in the pool who will be a ball-winner from day one and looms as a future captain as well. Hobbs is ultra-reliable: he just gets his hands dirty on all occasions at the stoppages and is adept at feeding the ball out. Clubs saw him also become more attacking with his disposal mid-year when he started to push forward and hit the scoreboard. After an ankle injury early in the year, Hobbs averaged nearly 30 disposals in his five completed NAB League games and is ready to play AFL.

Midfielder

189cm/82kg

26/4/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

It was Callaghan's run and carry, striking left-foot kicking and poise under pressure that caught the eye of clubs very early in the year while he played for the Sandringham Dragons. And those first impressions have lasted, with the 18-year-old clearly one of the best handful of players in the draft. Callaghan spent the first half of his season as a wingman before more time inside the centre square midfield roles mid-year, and combines his excellent endurance running with classy ball use.

Forward/defender

204cm/75kg

19/7/03

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

The Western Bulldogs have worked to gather enough points to match an early bid for Darcy, the talented father-son prospect who is the best tall in this year's draft pool. As you'd expect for a player his size, Darcy is strong in the air and flies for his contested grabs. But his trick is that he superbly agile at ground level, too, and is a threat inside-50 not just in marking situations. Darcy is currently nursing a stress reaction in his foot that has seen him in a moonboot.

Midfielder

185cm/81kg

21/6/03

South Adelaide/South Australia

A starring performance in the SANFL preliminary final locked in Horne-Francis as North Melbourne's No.1 pick, with the brilliant effort leaving no doubt that he was set to be a Kangaroo. Horne-Francis was electric in booting 3.3 from 24 disposals and eight clearances and once again proved his status as a prospect who enjoys the big stage. With a strong dose of physicality, strength, power, footy smarts and downright presence, Horne-Francis is ready for his next test at the top level.

Midfielder

183cm/72kg

3/1/03

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Daicos didn't need a full season to show his talents this year, with the midfielder close to best afield in nearly every game he played. The son of Collingwood legend Peter and brother of Magpies midfielder Josh is a level above: he dominates games not only through weight of possessions but also impact, averaging 36 disposals and two goals at NAB League level. Determined as he is talented, Daicos has been able to step up his preparations for the start of his AFL career since committing to the Magpies on a four-year deal.