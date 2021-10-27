TRENT Dumont has not given up on his AFL dream, despite his surprising delisting by North Melbourne.

A former Kangaroos vice-captain, Dumont wasn't offered a contract for 2022 but failed to find a new home during the 2021 free agency period.

Speaking on SEN radio station, Dumont said he was hoping to be picked up by a new club as a delisted free agent, and there had been "some chats" with a few interested clubs.

He said hopefully he would get some good news in the coming weeks after discovering there were so many different periods where he could be added to an AFL list.

Trent Dumont in action against Richmond, round seven, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Dumont's 2021 season was hampered by a persistent calf injury, but he managed to play the last 14 games of the year.



After missing the first eight games of the season, he said he never felt like he returned to full fitness.

He said he just wanted to get his body right and give himself the best chance to get an opportunity somewhere.

"I really want to keep playing," Dumont said. "[Being delisted] certainly gets you thinking about the balance in life."