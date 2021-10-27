Fremantle medical substitute Connor Blakely in action against GWS in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has delisted Connor Blakely and Mitch Crowden, but is committed to re-select the pair in November's NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

The move now allows the Dockers to pick two extra players in the NAB AFL Draft, where they hold selections 6, 8, 19, 61 and 69.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Crowden's dummy sell fools Pies in wonder goal Mitchel Crowden has kicked a brilliant goal thanks to this clever dummy sell

Dockers executive general manager of football Peter Bell praised the duo for their selflessness in agreeing to the move.

"In order to give us flexibility as we approach the draft, the tough decision to delist Mitch Crowden and Connor Blakely was made in consultation with both of the players and their management groups," Bell said.

"With the delisting comes our commitment to re-rookie them both in the Rookie Draft immediately after the National Draft.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

"It is important to note that whether players are on the primary list or the rookie list, it makes no difference to their chances of selection.

"In recent times, we’ve seen both Lachie Schultz and Ethan Hughes playing a lot of footy from the rookie list, as well as earn themselves multi-year contractual extensions. This move is primarily for administration reasons and both players have been fantastic in allowing the club this flexibility."