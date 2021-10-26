HAWTHORN has added another Irish import to its playing group, signing Fionn O'Hara as an International Category B rookie.

Hailing from County Westmeath, O'Hara has a background in both rugby union and Gaelic football, and has plenty of dash and endurance.

His two-year deal will see him join fellow countrymen Conor Glass and Conor Nash at the Hawks.

The Hawks first signalled their interest in O'Hara in early 2020, flying the rugby prodigy out to Melbourne for a series of talks before the Coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Conor Nash and Conor Glass could be joined by a third Irishman at Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn recruiting boss Mark McKenzie said O'Hara is expected to join the team at Waverley Park in early 2022.

"We're rapt to be able to bring Fionn on board after having our eye on him for three years," McKenzie said.

"Over the course of the time we've got to know him, we've found him to be a really high-level character with a great work ethic and a real understanding of professionalism having had that experience in those elite pathways.

"He has worked hard already to hone his AFL skills, so he's already developed some strong kicking skills coupled with being a good decision maker with ball in hand as well.

"We expect him to enter the program early in the new year."

McKenzie said O'Hara had turned his back on his rugby career to pursue AFL.

"Fionn actually visited the club in early 2020 and spent some time in Melbourne throughout that period along with his family," McKenzie said.

"So, he already knows a bit about the city as well as the standards and expectations of being a professional footballer, so that should help him with his transition across to Australia."