AFTER months of speculation, Collingwood forward-ruck Mason Cox has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Magpies for another year.

The 211cm American recruit was taken at pick 60 as a rookie in the 2015 draft before being elevated to the club's senior list in 2017.

Cox has played 76 games for the Pies since his incredible Anzac day debut against Essendon in 2016. He has kicked 93 goals at an average of 1.2 per game. His best game was during the 2018 finals when he put flag-fancy Richmond to the sword in a towering display that whipped the back-and-white army into a frenzy.

American Pie Mason Cox etches his name in footy folklore in the preliminary final against Richmond, taking eight contested marks

This year, Cox fell out of favour and was held to just seven games. With Brodie Grundy the clear No.1 ruckman, Cox also fell behind fellow tall Darcy Cameron in the pecking order.

But Collingwood football manager Graham Wright is backing Cox to return to his best form.



"We know Mason can play a number of roles for us. Players capable in the ruck and up forward offer great versatility to a team. We believe he has a lot to offer our group," Wright said.

Stefan Martin competes in the ruck with Mason Cox in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Cox said: "I'm excited to be a part this talented young group of men this year and can’t wait to be a part of the journey. Good times are on the horizon and you fans should be excited for what’s to come."

With the exception of positions held for draftees, Collingwood's squad for 2022 is now signed.



The club currently holds selections 36, 38, 40, 46, 48, 55, 58, 78 and 79 in next month's NAB AFL Draft, a stockpile of picks that it will undoubtedly need to match a bid for father-son talent Nick Daicos.