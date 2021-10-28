ANOTHER Archer is set to land at Arden Street with North Melbourne to nominate prospect Jackson Archer as a father-son for next month's NAB AFL Draft.

The Roos will lodge paperwork that will see them have matching rights to Archer, the son of club great and 'Shinboner of the century' Glenn.

It is set to give the club the option to match a bid if it comes for Archer or, if none come, he can automatically be added to the Roos' list with their last live pick at the national draft.

Jackson Archer at North Melbourne training. Picture: NMFC.com.au

That is the way it is expected to pan out given the lack of games the 183cm tough and tenacious teenager has played over the past two years in the COVID-19 hit Victorian talent pathway.

Archer, 18, played nine games for the Northern Knights this season in the NAB League largely as a wiry defender who attacks the contest. He wore the No.11 guernsey number worn by his father throughout his 311-game career with the Kangaroos between 1992-2007.

Glenn Archer is congratulated by Anthony Stevens after his 300th game in round 13, 2007. Picture: AFL Photos

His father is considered one of North's greatest players, being a key player in its 1996 and 1999 premiership triumphs and winning the 1996 Norm Smith Medal. He is viewed as one of the most courageous players to take the field and was a three-time All-Australian backman before then being a director of the club.

Jackson will join Luke McDonald and Bailey Scott as father-sons currently on North Melbourne's list, with the club only ever having four father-son picks in its history – McDonald, Scott, Jesse Smith and Joel Crocker.

The Roos are expected to use five picks at November's draft, including the club's first ever No.1 pick where they are set to take South Adelaide gun Jason Horne-Francis.