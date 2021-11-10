Oisín Mullin in action for Mayo during the GAA All-Ireland Final at Croke Park in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has signed young Irish star Oisin Mullin from Mayo as a category B rookie after the 21yo established himself as one of the premier defenders in Gaelic football.

Mullin has played in the All Ireland final in each of the past two years, and earned GAA All Star selection following his breakout 2020 season. He was also named the GAA Young Footballer of the Year in 2020 (the equivalent of the NAB AFL Rising Star), and has again been named a finalist for the award this year.

"Oisin is a very athletic and talented prospect, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join the Cats as he transitions to AFL," Geelong's recruiting manager Stephen Wells said.

Oisín Mullin during the GAA All-Ireland Final between Mayo and Dublin at Croke Park in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

"Oisin has already established himself as an elite player in the GAA, and it is a big step to make the move to Australia. We have a strong plan in place around his development and transition to football."

Mullin joins recent AFLW recruit Rachel Kearns, also from Mayo, Mark O'Connor who hails from Kerry and Zach Tuohy from Laois at GMHBA Stadium.