Join Cal Twomey, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge for the best coverage of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

AFL.com.au's massive week of NAB AFL Draft coverage kicks off on Monday with a huge line-up of guests set to join Draft Night Countdown.

Draft Night Countdown will run live on AFL.com.au and the Official AFL Live App from 12pm AEDT – 2pm AEDT on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge chat with all the key figures ahead of the draft.

Monday's show features a number of big guests, including likely No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis, possible top-10 choice Ben Hobbs, Greater Western Sydney recruiting manager Adrian Caruso and Sydney list boss Kinnear Beatson.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard DRAFT WHISPERS: Pick swaps, what will Hawks, Blues, Crows do? On Road to the Draft, Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards with all the latest news and whispers around the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Player agents Marty Pask and Ben Williams will also join the show as Draft Night Countdown goes through all the latest news and draft whispers ahead of the big event.

Draft Night Countdown's line-up of club recruiters, senior coaches, prospects and agents will continue across Tuesday and Wednesday as AFL.com.au provides the most comprehensive draft coverage in the country.

And then on Wednesday and Thursday you can watch every pick live on NAB AFL Draft Night Live as the team go through each selection with all the best analysis.

Draft Night Countdown

Monday, November 22 - Wednesday, November 24

12pm AEDT - 2pm AEDT

Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge as they interview players, managers, coaches, recruiters and more ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft.

Riley Beveridge (L) and Cal Twomey (R) pose for a photo with Caleb Serong and Sam Flanders of the Gippsland Power during the 2019 Draft Countdown Show. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft Night Live

Wednesday, November 24 and Thursday, November 25

From 6.30pm AEDT

There's only one place you want to be for both nights of the draft and that's right here on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App. Join Nat Edwards, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge as they bring you all the drama as it unfolds.

AFL.com.au draft guru Cal Twomey. Picture: AFL Photos

Rookie Draft Live

Friday, November 26

Before 3pm AEDT

Who will be the next rookie list success story? Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge as delisted stars and overlooked youngsters get their footy lifeline.